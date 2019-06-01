CEDAR FALLS --- Local community members huddled over maps of Cedar Falls on Saturday morning, penciling on it plans for the future.
Cedar Falls has hired Ferrell Madden, an urban design business, to develop and plan the downtown’s future. The Cedar Falls Community Center held the charrette around 9 a.m. when Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown gave a welcome to the participants and designers.
Ferrell Madden visited Cedar Falls in April to scope out the city. Project manager Mary Madden said they were impressed with the downtown, but the historical buildings juxtaposed to the service parking lots was not an ideal combination.
“We felt like downtown was a little bit of a split personality,” Madden said. “Some things need to be rethought.”
Madden and urban designer Geoffrey Ferrell gave a brief presentation of their plans for the project and a PowerPoint overview of an ideal city structure. The project covers downtown and South Main streets and surrounding neighborhoods. Ferrell and Madden asked participants to consider what to preserve and what to change.
“This is your opportunity as citizens to register where you want the city to be growing,” Ferrell said.
About 50 people divided into small groups for nearly an hour, discussing topics of parking, housing or transportation.
“The big elephant in the room is parking,” said participant Kim Behm. “That’s a big issue.”
Parking availability and locations was a theme most tables agreed needed to change. The concern was the need for parking would result in new lots pushing into neighborhoods.
“We don’t want our neighborhoods to become parking lots for people downtown,” said Barb Ritchie, a community member.
Participants also mentioned the idea of adding a grocery store to the downtown area; multiple residents talked about keeping the historical character of downtown intact.
Madden said sometimes the most difficult thing about an event like this is that change is hard for most people, and knowing how to envision the future is one of the ways they offer assistance.
“This procedure is 20 years too late,” said Ritchie, who believes making major changes to the city at this point will be difficult.
Rob Green, who is running for mayor, said he wasn’t surprised by many of the potential plans. He was excited when he saw how attainable most ideas were and the difference they could make going forward, since the city zoning code is a bit outdated.
“Everything since 1970 has been a Band-Aid on problems,” Green said. “The thing I want residents to know is just how major some of these changes could be for how we build the city for the future.”
Green hopes to take the ideas from Saturday and present them for discussion at the council level.
Madden hoped the event provided residents with a snapshot for what Cedar Falls’ could look like and gave them opportunity to aim where it’s future is headed.
“It definitely is a process and this is sort of the grassroots coming up from the bottom,” Madden said, “but then it also takes the leadership.”
To conclude the event, representatives from each table presented their map and shared the top three ideas moving forward. A repeated desire was to see improvement for walkability around the city and for crossing First Street. There were requests for better and improved bike lanes, as well as streets with trees that are well lit. An ice skating rink across the river, public restrooms and the increase and maintenance of green space were all requested additions to the city as well.
On Thursday at 6 p.m. there will be a presentation at the Women’s Club for the first draft of a city plan. After feedback from this event, designers will draw up a refined plan later this summer.
