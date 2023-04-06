CEDAR FALLS — Twenty of Cedar Falls’ finest first responders were honored Wednesday during a special annual ceremony inside the Public Safety Building.

About 100 family, friends, and colleagues, were in attendance to hear why those involved in the city’s police, fire and emergency response were deserving based on their work in 2022.

Attendees witnessed honorees receive their awards from Mayor Rob Green before shaking the hands of the department’s top leaders: Public Safety Director Craig Berte, Police Chief Mark Howard, Acting Fire Chief John Zolondek and City Administrator Ron Gaines.

“It’s an honor to put on this event every year, and it’s that one chance to put on a nice uniform, sit everybody down, have families, parents, grandparents and children, and acknowledge the great work they’ve all done the previous year,” said Berte.

The backdrop was set with a police cruiser and fire truck parked on either side of a large American flag draping down from the rafters. Branden Madsen and Maxton Ross were the first to be recognized as this year’s Police Officer of the Year and Firefighter of the Year, respectively.

These recognitions have been given out for decades, more than 40 or 50 years, estimated Berte.

“I work with a lot of great co-workers and a lot of great people who’ve pushed me to where I am today,” said Madsen. “It helps a lot when you have a supervisor who is the supervisor of the year. It proves that I have good leadership to lean on.”

Dennis O’Neill is the R.J. Voss Police Supervisor of the Year. Shea McNamara is the Fire Officer of the Year, and Adam Spray is Reserve Police Officer of the Year.

“It’s a great honor, and I’m only as good as the people who’ve come before me, and those who’ve helped me to the point where I’m now,” said Ross. “I have great supervisors, and I have great people who are on my shift. They say as iron sharpens iron, another man sharpens another. It’s a pleasure to serve.”

Awards of Excellence also were given out:

Kari Rea.

Zach Ladage.

Austin Lechtenberg.

Kaleb Bruggeman.

Marissa Abbott.

Tommy Baltes.

Carson Barron.

Sam Shafer.

Brooke Helgeson.

Preston Russell.

Morgan Hoeft.

Adam Hancock.

Liesel Reimers.

Brian Heath.

Dustin Rawdon.

Kendall Schwan.