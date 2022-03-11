Cedar Falls public safety director touted for leadership, character on last day before retiring

CEDAR FALLS – On his final day in charge, Public Safety Director Jeff Olson’s passion for his work was on full display during a special ceremony commemorating his years of service.

He took the time Thursday afternoon to speak about the changes he's seen in the field. In addition, Mayor Rob Green honored him with a plaque for his dedication to the city and a challenge coin for his “outstanding performance.”

It was an emotional day, marking the conclusion of a 40-year (36 in Cedar Falls) career in public safety and law enforcement. At 5 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Craig Berte assumed the role of interim public safety director as the city goes about hiring a permanent replacement for Olson.

Olson’s wife and two sons were by his side at the podium during the ceremony. Several dozen current and former city officials made their way to the Public Safety Building to pay tribute to a man who since 1986 served Cedar Falls as a patrol officer, investigator, sergeant, captain, deputy director, police chief, and public safety director.

Before Cedar Falls, he began his career in Newton as a patrol officer.

“I moved here back when the economy was depressed, back when Deere was laying people off, and it wasn’t the thriving community that it is now,” he said. “So much has happened here in Cedar Falls over the years. I hope I at least contributed something to it.”

Mention often was made of the controversial Public Safety Officer model that was carried out under his watch at the direction of elected officials.

“Change is difficult for people. The public safety changes were difficult for a lot of people," Olson said. "I genuinely hope a few years from now that Craig and (Fire Chief John Bostwick) don’t have to go through this. It’s difficult for people, but I think it’s a good model."

“With the industrial park, some people stuck their neck out a little bit and said, ‘Hey, let’s start working on an industrial park. We need to do something to get this community turned around, and get things going.' And look at what this industrial park has become," Olson added. "There’s so many good things that have happened in Cedar Falls. We (he and his wife) intend to stay here throughout retirement, with the exception of maybe a couple of the colder months.”

Olson's leadership and demeanor were perhaps his most highly touted attributes throughout the afternoon event.

“Jeff has always carried himself with the utmost character and integrity, and even during these trying times when we talk about police service and fire service, he’s always carried himself with class and dignity,” said City Administrator Ron Gaines.

There was a high level of confidence from the people in the room that the department is in good hands because of the way Olson prepared people for the next step in rank.

When Olson took over as police chief in 2008, he promoted J.J. Sitzmann to captain, a position he’s since held.

“I’ll always be grateful to him for that,” he said, adding “It’s his demeanor” that stood out. “It’s not always easy for a police officer, but this guy was always calm and collected. His demeanor is something everyone can learn from.”

Retired City Administrator Dick McAlister said Olson is responsible for the culture: “He’s always been positive and has never lost his temper. He’s just a class act." He noted how Olson handled himself when he was demoted because of an organizational change, not performance.

Green pointed to his "consummate professionalism" and always being forthright and "very knowledgeable." Former mayor Jim Brown also pointed to the culture Olson created, and how he's viewed his role in implementing the PSO model.

“In 2019, I asked Jeff off the cuff, 'What if council, your bosses, said forget the model, go back to what it was?' ” Brown said. “Without hesitation, Jeff said, ‘I’d do it. They’re my bosses. I don’t agree with it. I don’t like it. But I’d do it.’ What a contrast in attitude as a leader compared to those no longer with it who didn’t have that attitude.”

Former police chief Mick Reifsteck maybe put it best. Even in the most unpleasant of situations, he quipped: “We never had to reprimand you.”

But when it came time for Olson to take the mike to deliver his remarks, he often pivoted and couldn’t help but speak to his genuine interest in how police work has evolved over time. He touched on a lot in 10 minutes: radios, revolvers, Tasers, car computers, body cameras and the holster.

“It’s just a lot different today. What I’ve seen in Cedar Falls over the years," Olson said.

But his comments about his experience with the first car cameras were probably the most relatable to the average person.

"You didn’t have them for years, and the first car camera you got, you had your camera in the dash like you do now, but I’ll tell you it was a little bit bigger, and in the trunk was a VHS recorder. So you had to get the big cassette tape, you had to put them in there, you had to record it, and you had to always be thinking: 'I got a 90 minute tape. How long’s it going to last? Do I have to get another tape out?'

“ … Now today you got body cameras and car cameras. You pull it up and it downloads, and you cradle the charge. It’s phenomenal.”

His wife, Patti, retired in May, and they began to talk about when in 2022 he’d hang up his hat. Now, she told The Courier, she looks forward to traveling to as many states as possible in their camper and how the two have plans to “take off” in a few days, not knowing or caring when they might return from their adventure.

“Jeff is a great leader, but there are a lot of great people coming up,” she said. “He’s probably going to miss this for a while.”

Of all the remarks on Thursday, former councilman Nick Taiber arguably had the most eloquent, about how Olson steered the ship through the controversial public safety program:

“The chief kept this program moving forward despite nonstop criticism, scrutiny and organized opposition. City staff, certain council members and our awesome public safety professionals deserve tremendous credit for giving the chief time, the confidence and the resources to implement the program to success. But make no mistake about it, this program's ultimate success is a credit to Director Olson, maybe the best leader, manager and mentor among us, so Director Olson, you accomplished what few in government service could begin to fathom: positive change. Government doesn't reward change -- the system, the populism, special interests and the incentives actually discourage it.

“You put your job on the line. I know your family was threatened and your only incentive was a scarce, ‘atta boy.’ Director Olson, you gave so much to the city. You improved it in measurable and immeasurable ways, and in my opinion you created the very best public safety program in this state and maybe the nation. You will always be seen in my eyes and in the eyes of many, many more as one of the greatest leaders ever to serve this great city.”

