Cedar Falls Public Safety Department's work culture to be given closer look

CEDAR FALLS — A newly adopted contract will allow the city to gain a deeper understanding of the work culture and climate within the Public Safety Department, said Human Resources Manager Bailey Schindel.

The $7,908 agreement with the University of Northern Iowa was approved unanimously by the City Council on Monday night.

The public safety employees will have an additional subset of questions as part of the anonymous and voluntary personnel surveys crafted by the university and distributed to all city personnel.

Cedar Falls begins accepting applications for police chief job The public's involvement in the hiring process will be 'very similar' to the last time a police chief was chosen in 2020.

UNI is expected to begin the project this summer. It would take approximately 11 weeks for a final report to be developed.

In response to a query during discussion on a possible contract amendment before the council, Schindel made clear that under this contract all other employees will be given surveys, but they’ll be without some public safety specific questions.

The contract does not mention the Public Safety Department specific questions. But the mission of “gaining a better understanding of its culture and climate” as “a part” of the surveys was highlighted in Schindel’s brief memo to the council.

The city has some 200 permanent full-time and part-time employees. But during a given year, the city sees some 600 W-2 forms because of seasonal staff and other temporary employees like recreation coaches, according to Administrator Ron Gaines.

After the City Council meeting, Schindel said the Public Safety Department will be the only department of the four in the city with a handful of unique questions to answer.

They were included because of past council discussions, she said.

Waterloo Fire Rescue responds to fires at old Waterloo Rath Packing Building Crews spent about two and a half hours Saturday afternoon putting out two fires there.

Past council conversations also highlighted the desire for surveys to be administered to all employees.

“It will be used to establish a satisfaction benchmark for future comparison, but the primary goal will be to provide the city of Cedar Falls with information targeted at improving and fostering the relationship between leadership and employees, as well as between employee groups,” said the project overview provided to the council.

The proposed amendment came from Councilor Dave Sires who requested that the scope be expanded to include former full-time employees of the last two years.

Council members approved the contract and then voted 6-1 in favor of discussing the possible addendum with the University of Northern Iowa. The institution will recommend whether it believes including those additional participants has value.

There were some concerns voiced about Sires’ proposal, one being that former employees’ responses will “skew” the results of the current employees.

They had fears of a low participation rate, and only employees with negative experiences filling out the survey.

“The people that are happy and carrying on with their life, they’re probably going to throw that right in the garbage,” said Councilor Kelly Dunn, the lone vote against seeking the future addendum.

Councilor Simon Harding wasn’t against the idea, but suggested the results from the former employees’ surveys be calculated separately and not included with those of the current employees.

Schindel noted that the city already conducts “exit interviews, if you will.”

“Staff reviews that information and makes any changes and addresses situations should they arise,” she said. “And that is a voluntary confidential survey.”

She later added that there is not enough data from these past employees to generate a narrative around it and include it within the survey project.