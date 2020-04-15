Cedar Falls PSO investigated for social media video posts

CEDAR FALLS — A public safety officer is being investigated for videos he posted on social media.
The investigation by the public safety department is looking at whether Cedric Danilson violated the city of Cedar Falls’ employee social media policies. Danilson was sworn in as a public safety officer in August 2018, according to Courier files.
Craig Berte, acting chief of police, acknowledged an investigation around the videos when asked about Danilson in an email. He noted it is a personnel matter, though, and didn’t mention the officer in the response.
“We were notified about these videos over the weekend,” he wrote. “This incident is under investigation and we are prohibited from commenting on personnel matters.”
The videos were publicly posted on Tik Tok, a social media app, according to a KWWL-TV story, and later removed. The Courier has not seen the videos.
The report said there were two videos where the officer was dressed in his Cedar Falls police uniform where music with sexually explicit lyrics was playing.
The Courier messaged Danilson through Facebook for comment, but didn’t get a response.
A policy on personal use of social media cautions staff when they “reasonably may be identified as a city employee.“ In such cases, they should “explicitly and conspicuously” state that their activity on social media is being done individually rather than to represent the city.
The policy says violations may result in discipline, up to and including termination.
Mugshot Gallery for April 2020
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.