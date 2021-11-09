Cedar Falls prepares for Industrial Park expansion in late 2022, early 2023

CEDAR FALLS – Late 2022 or early 2023 could be when approximately 200 acres become available for development that will expand the Cedar Falls Industrial Park and generate additional tax revenue for the city, according to Economic Development Coordinator Shane Graham.

The city spent north of $4 million to acquire the farmland south of Viking Road and east of Union Road about two years ago, Graham said. A preliminary layout had been drawn up and is being updated by an engineering consultant. It could become available for viewing within the next few weeks.

Discussions about possible expansion started percolating in the second half of the 2010s. City officials decided they needed to be proactive and prepare for future growth, as the industrial park on West Viking Road began to fill up with companies like Hawkeye Corrugated Box and Ashley Furniture.

“We ran out of certain lot sizes that were popular. It was a great problem to have,” said Jim Brown, former mayor, when reached by telephone. He recalled Administrator Ron Gaines coming to him in 2018 and saying: “If another company comes forward, we will not have room for them.”

The city is budgeted to collect $29 million in property taxes for Fiscal Year 2022, according to Finance and Business Director Jennifer Rodenbeck. Some $3.3 million, or 11%, comes from its industrial and technology parks. That’s 4% of the city’s budgeted revenue.

Graham is confident no unexpected events will arise delaying some 29 lots from being ready for development. The lots total 160 to 170 acres — 200 acres minus the land allocated for roads, storm water detention basins, trail buffer and other infrastructure.

The City Council approved the area to be included in its TIF district. But don’t expect a distribution center the size of Target’s 1.3 million-square-foot facility to be built, said Graham.

Graham contends a few lots could combine for 30 acres to fit a 300,000- to 500,000-square-foot building. But he left the window open that some 50 acres could be made available if plans for larger development, a 600,000- to 800,000-square- foot building, were to be pitched.

“The city is excited to get these projects started. We’ve had the land for two years and been working with our consultants to come up with a plan and prepare for construction,” Graham said. “We’re making sure these are ready-to-develop sites. Despite the pandemic, we are hoping companies are looking to build and expand.”

A preliminary plat could go before the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council within the next few months, he said, and the plan is to start grading the property in the spring.

The city is wrapping up the state process with the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Certified Sites program, lending future developers confidence the acres are suitable for new facilities.

In addition to this land, Graham pointed out that the city owns another 150 acres out on the south side of Ridgeway Avenue, and the eastern and western sides of Hudson Road along U.S. Highway 20 that, in several years, will be used for an expansion of its technology park.

