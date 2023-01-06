Cedar Falls police department makes progress on racial equity recommendations

CEDAR FALLS — Previously, a person lodging a complaint about law enforcement in Cedar Falls was required to sit down with a police supervisor.

That “very intimidating” and “very outdated process” has been eliminated, Police Chief Mark Howard told the City Council on Tuesday, as one of the many responses to recommendations from the Racial Equity Task Force in the fall of 2021.

People can now fill out a form – alleging discrimination, for instance – at the Public Safety Building, 4600 S. Main St., or ask that one be mailed or emailed to them. In the works is an online process through the city’s website.

Howard, the full-time chief since November, provided a brief synopsis describing other ways the department has acted on what came out of the policing subcommittee and the larger 11-person task force charged with researching and reviewing policing, housing and education in Cedar Falls.

The department continues to place a focus on training and practices related to peacekeeping, de-escalation and “humanizing” people who allegedly commit crimes.

According to Howard, crisis intervention and mental health have “always” been a big part of officers’ training in the department. Officers also go through de-escalation scenario training and work to better understand why people might be upset in a specific situation.

“I think a lot of it helps officers, gives them more tools on their belt, besides the physical ones, to help deescalate situations and maybe understand where people are coming from,” Howard said.

He noted that his agency is one of the few in the state to require 60 college credits to be an applicant.

“It ties into the use of force – studies show higher education, (means) less use of force and more about de-escalation,” he said.

Community policing and immersion policing were focuses of the task force’s suggestions, as well.

The police department has talked about offering more open houses, and continuing to provide “citizens academy” to learn more about responding to police and fire emergencies. Howard expressed an interest in getting involved with the various neighborhood associations, as well.

The task force recommended officers take their squad cars home. While Howard understood the “community concept,” he noted it wouldn’t be possible because officers don’t have their own patrol car.

However, that offer is in place for officers going home to have lunch or take a brief break from the job.

The police chief noted conversations with Sonja Bock, chairwoman of the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, and how they’ll be developing strategies for recruiting and diversifying the force.

In talking about recruitment, he said the department should be taking its foot off the pedal slightly on its virtual outreach and placing more a focus on “old school” recruitment.

“I think one of the mistakes we’ve made in the past is that we do everything electronically and that’s not fair to all our communities. Not everybody has the resources to receive that,” Howard said.

He has been targeting college athletic departments in Iowa and southern Minnesota because of the value placed on physical fitness and a feeling that they offer a diverse group of people.

The task force recommended “investing in satisfaction and retention of officers who live and work in the Cedar Valley,” and he gave the council a list of ways the department meets that expectation ranging from new equipment to tuition reimbursement.

Howard also compiled data on arrests when officers have discretion – in other words, “make the final decision on whether a person should be arrested.” But he admitted there’s more work to be done before coming to any conclusions and noted that the data cannot be taken at face value.

The police chief fielded questions from several councilors, including Susan deBuhr who asked about National Night Out having gone from a larger community event to small neighborhood offerings. Howard confirmed the plan was to return to what had been offered until only a few years ago.

Councilor Dave Sires asked about having a social worker or mental health professional on staff 24/7.

Howard said his officers can handle situations involving mental health and are passionate about helping people in a crisis. He noted that Elevate, a mental health services provider, is only a phone call away, but added that he was not aware of any plans to bring someone specialized on board.

