Cedar Falls police chief finalists named; timing, method of meeting public uncertain

“It’s really up to the public safety director when he would like to bring a candidate,” said Gaines.

In an interview later, Olson said officials were hoping to have the event “in the next few weeks” and are considering a single session for all the candidates or multiple sessions, each featuring one of them. However, there are “just a lot things to think about with COVID and how we can make this as effective as possible.”

He also explained that “if things start to lighten up in May” with coronavirus restrictions perhaps in-person sessions could go forward “with some precautions.” Otherwise, “we might have to consider the online-type meetings.”

Council member Simon Harding broached the idea of slowing down the timeline because of the pandemic. He questioned “if it’s the smartest move to make as a city to push this through the pipeline now, because we have an excellent acting chief.”

He also expressed disappointment in the number of candidates the city has to choose between. “I was hoping to have a few more on the list,” said Harding.