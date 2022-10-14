Cedar Falls police chief finalist Mark Howard shares his priorities at Wednesday meet and greet

CEDAR FALLS — The scene at the Public Safety Building on Wednesday for the second police chief finalist meet-and-greet was slightly different than the previous night.

Capt. Mark Howard, with the Cedar Falls Police Department since 2007 and acting chief since March, addressed a significantly smaller group than the dozen people who came to hear from Capt. Jeff Sitzmann, the other finalist.

The question-and-answer session centered more on the candidate’s leadership style, background, ideas and different police scenarios rather than hot button issues often in the news.

The Cedar Falls native expressed support for various initiatives, including a K-9 unit for tracking, community events and/or narcotics and ammunition discovery. That response came after a question asked by former council member Tom Hagarty, who attended both events.

Jeff Sitzmann addresses hot button issues, his plans if selected as Cedar Falls police chief The 27-year department veteran answered questions for 45 minutes on topics ranging from community policing and mental health to school shootings and recruitment.

In his lengthy introduction, Howard said he wants more bike patrols on the trails as well as supports surveillance cameras on College Hill, where the University of Northern Iowa is located, and downtown along Main Street with signs posted in both places saying they’re in use.

“If I’m a father of a UNI student and I’m walking her around campus and we go on the Hill to eat, I want to look and see those signs,” Howard, 53, said. “That makes me feel good as a parent. If I’m a drug dealer, that’s the last thing I want to see.

“I want to keep deploying (cameras) as part of our proactive measures,” he added. “Even though they’re used to follow up, it can also be a preventer of crime if people know that those cameras are in use.”

Perhaps the most noticeable difference was Howard wearing a suit and tie, which he admits is a rare occurrence. Sitzman was in full uniform Tuesday night for his session.

Howard admitted he almost wore his uniform because of his passion for the profession. But he switched it up because he’s in uniform all the time.

“My heart is in uniform, and I want to finish my career in uniform,” Howard said. “I love what I do, and I love that uniform. It almost tears me up.”

For that reason, he may have turned down the public safety director job if he had been the top choice earlier this year. He was a finalist for the position ultimately given to Craig Berte.

Cedar Falls council holds rare hearing, backs decision to euthanize vicious dog The pit bull allegedly attacked a Yorkie being walked by its owner along W. 8th Street in the area of Lincoln Elementary School.

The two have competed for top public safety roles over the years. They were finalists for the police chief job in 2020, and the assistant police chief job in 2016, which Berte was also named to.

In response to a question from The Courier about how he differs as a candidate from the other finalist, Howard declined to compare himself to Sitzmann. Sitzmann fielded a similar question from a resident. Howard did note he’s been preparing for the role since 2012.

“I felt my (future) role was as an executor,” making final decisions, he said. Howard described his leadership style as democratic at times but autocratic in times of “dynamic” situations.

Part of his preparation for the role was getting on a number of committees and obtaining various executive-level certifications.

He spoke highly of his FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Trilogy Award training. During that training, he had the opportunity to interact with former Baltimore Police Commissioner Anthony Batts and learn about the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, a Black man who died in police custody. That incident led to six of Batts’ officers facing criminal charges.

Resident Dave Williams, a state representative, attended both events and asked several questions of the candidates, including what “significant” changes they’d make if appointed chief.

Howard said he’d bring the focus back to the police side of the department after a spotlight was pointed toward the fire side because of the controversy surrounding the implementation of the public safety officer model, the city’s system of cross trained fire and police officers.

Asked about the budget, Howard admitted not having looked at it closely – line item by line item – but like Sitzmann, said replacing aging body cameras is “one of his biggest priorities.”

When promoted to interim chief, Howard said one focus is recruitment. In addition to being the spark behind a new department promotional video, he reached out to the three state universities to build relationships.

Howard spoke about his passion for improving officer wellness, as well, and having “dropped the ball” in that regard. He gave an example of an officer who during her first night on solo patrol responded to a shooting, had to perform CPR, and was given no debriefing after the traumatic event.

“This is a leadership issue, and these types of things can’t happen anymore. And I assured her that whether, I’m Captain Howard or Chief Howard, it will never happen again,” he said. “But those types of incidents we have to be more alert and taking care of our people.”

Berte is expected to make a recommendation on the position to Mayor Rob Green and City Administrator Ron Gaines by the end of the month. That final choice needs approval from the City Council.

The job pays $91,203 to $148,218 annually depending on experience.