Cedar Falls police chief candidates meet and greet broadcast on Channel 15

CEDAR FALLS — The three candidates for police chief will participate in a remote meet-and-greet that will be first broadcast Friday on Channel 15.
Sponsored by the city and led by Mayor Rob Green, the event will feature and introduction to each candidate and include a public question and answer segment. Intended to help the community learn more about the Cedar Falls police chief candidates, it is being done remotely to protect residents from the spread of COVID-19.
It will include background information regarding the candidate’s qualifications that the public can also view online at cedarfalls.com/CFPoliceChief. That is the location of an online submission form for candidate questions, as well. Residents are able to submit questions until 10 a.m. Wednesday. A news release from the city notes that not all questions may be asked during the broadcast.
The candidates, whose names were previously announced, include two current members of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department — Acting Police Chief Craig Berte and Capt. Mark Howard. Lt. Derrick Turner of the Port of Portland, Ore., Police Department is also a candidate.
Turner has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Ferris State University in Grand Rapids, Mich. He was a sergeant with the Kalamazoo, Mich., Public Safety Department 2007-2018, a police officer with the Flint, Mich., Police Department 2015-2016, and has been with the Port of Portland since 2018.
Berte has a bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of Northern Iowa. He also completed the Police Executive Leadership Graduate Program at the Southern Police Institute in Louisville, Ky.
Berte has worked for the Cedar Falls department since 1991 in various position including police officer, sergeant, lieutenant and captain. He has been the assistant director/assistant police chief since 2016. He also served in the Army/Army National Guard 1986-2012 and was a command sergeant major.
Howard has a master’s degree in public policy from UNI. He also graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command at the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety in Evanston, Ill.
Howard has worked for the Cedar Falls department since 2007 as a police officer, lieutenant and now captain. Prior to that, he was an officer with the Waverly Police Department 1997-2007.
The public will be able to view the meet-and-greet broadcast online via the Channel 15 YouTube channel at bit.ly/Ch15CF. They can also tune in to Channel 15 during these scheduled times:
Friday: 8:30 a.m., noon, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday: 8:30 a.m., 4 p.m.; Sunday 7:30 a.m.; May 25: 8 a.m., noon; May 26: noon, 7 p.m.; May 27: 8 a.m.; May 28: 7 p.m.; May 29: noon; May 30: 9 a.m., 4 p.m.; May 31: 9 a.m.
