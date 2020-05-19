Cedar Falls police chief candidates meet and greet broadcast on Channel 15

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS — The three candidates for police chief will participate in a remote meet-and-greet that will be first broadcast Friday on Channel 15.

Sponsored by the city and led by Mayor Rob Green, the event will feature and introduction to each candidate and include a public question and answer segment. Intended to help the community learn more about the Cedar Falls police chief candidates, it is being done remotely to protect residents from the spread of COVID-19.

It will include background information regarding the candidate’s qualifications that the public can also view online at cedarfalls.com/CFPoliceChief. That is the location of an online submission form for candidate questions, as well. Residents are able to submit questions until 10 a.m. Wednesday. A news release from the city notes that not all questions may be asked during the broadcast.

The candidates, whose names were previously announced, include two current members of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department — Acting Police Chief Craig Berte and Capt. Mark Howard. Lt. Derrick Turner of the Port of Portland, Ore., Police Department is also a candidate.