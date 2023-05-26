Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CEDAR FALLS — Because of supply chain issues, Advanced Technical Services needs to build an extension onto its current office and storage facility at 702 LeClair St., according to its owner Randy Howe.

On Wednesday, the Planning and Zoning Commission signed off on the rezoning necessary to make that estimated $400,000 project a “conforming use,” allowing for the construction of a 6,900-square-foot expansion on the 2.26-acre plot to the south of its existing facility.

The rezoning still needs to be approved by the City Council on June 5.

But if all goes according to plan, Howe and Brad Best, president of Peters Construction, said construction will start as soon as late summer or early fall. The expansion will be completed by early next year.

Howe acquired the wholesale business in 1990. He said supply chain issues led it to need the additional space for the storage of equipment for concrete work. It is buying much more equipment in advance that will be sold at a later date to clients.

ATS has been in business since 1978.