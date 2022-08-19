Cedar Falls Pickleball Club begins conversations about court expansion

CEDAR FALLS — Pickleball Club representatives met with city officials last week to discuss doubling the size of the courts at Orchard Hill Park, said officials from the Community Development Department.

In a recent survey of club members found the number one priority is increasing the number of courts, said Charles Blair-Broeker, a former president and club spokesperson.

The sport has grown in popularity throughout the United States, including Cedar Falls.

“The city’s response has been supportive, but we don’t yet have a firm plan or cost estimates,” Blair-Broeker said in an email Wednesday. “The city has taken no action and we don’t yet know where we sit in terms of their timeline for capital projects. So far there are exactly zero dollars allocated to or raised for new courts.”

Four of the eight courts were recently resurfaced. The other four are scheduled to be redone sometime this fall, said Brian Heath, operations and maintenance division manager, at a Parks and Recreation Commission meeting last week.

“The Cedar Falls Pickleball Club is very appreciative of the collaboration that we have with the city of Cedar Falls, and we’re eager to get going,” said Commissioner Clare Struck. “In fact, part of the eagerness is – once the timeline and plan get established – is to roll out the fundraising on the club’s part to support the project and to look at the possible grants, like we did with the other courts.”

The courts at Orchard Hill, off Primrose Drive, are reportedly full every morning from about 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

But they’re also popular many evenings.

“They are getting used not just by the old folks that go early in the morning,” Struck quipped.

The first set of courts opened in 2018.

In the city’s capital improvement program, $125,000 for lighting has been allotted in fiscal year 2025. Funds for replacing the acrylic surface also have been set aside.