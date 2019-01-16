CEDAR FALLS — Some solutions to parking problems downtown could be on the horizon.
Short- and long-term recommendations were presented Tuesday night at the second public presentation conducted by the Wantman Group Inc.
Andy Miller, an urban planner with WGI, presented findings of his company’s parking study. The study only focused on parking downtown and came after a public survey that generated 2,678 total responses.
“I think a mistake has been made,” Andy Miller said. “I think the city has looked at these developments only under the lens of the zoning requirements and not stepped back and did a broader analysis to see the impact these projects are going to have.”
Residential parking requirements have been overprescribed and unexpectedly benefited downtown Cedar Falls by creating more physical parking spaces, he said.
Short-term solutions the study recommended include charging people to park in the lots behind downtown businesses at a rate of 50 cents per hour with a maximum rate of $3 until 5 p.m. when $3 becomes the flat rate, and offering permit parking in those lots for 20 percent of the spaces.
“It’s important to say some of this stuff may need to be tweaked,” Miller said.
Long-term solutions include charging people to park on downtown streets, re-evaluating zoning requirements for residential developments and working through public/private partnerships with developers to create additional public parking.
Miller recommends the city work with businesses like Viking Pump to open their lots after businesses hours.
At least 367 street parking spots around and on Clay Street could be offered as free 24-hour parking, according to the recommendation.
Several city officials attended the meeting, including City Council members Tom Blanford, Rob Green, Mark Miller and Daryl Kruse.
Several residents and business owners suggested building a parking ramp, something Andy Miller pushed back against at both meetings.
Ivan Wieland, owner of the Horny Toad, said the people of Cedar Falls need to hold decision makers accountable.
“All of us need to start thinking about who is making these decisions, because it’s too late. It’s too late to undo the asinine decisions that have been made already that are slowing us down,” Wieland said.
“I’m one of the fortunate ones, and I’m going to be OK, but some of my neighbors won’t,” Wieland said.
Several of those present thought the short-term solutions seemed sound, including Dawn Wilson, owner of Cup of Joe.
“We still need to look at the long-term solutions,” Wilson said. She was part of a 2014-2015 parking study conducted by Community Main Street volunteers that indicated downtown needs more parking.
“I do believe he brought a lot of good new ideas,” she said.
The recommendations will go before the Cedar Falls City Council on Feb. 4.
“It’s up to the city to make the decision,” Andy Miller said.
Council member at-large Green said he’s looking forward to looking further at the subject.
“It’s going to be really interesting discussion for council,” Green said
