Cedar Falls parking ramp discussion to reignite Monday

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council again will discuss the possibility of building a parking ramp in the downtown.

That conversation is scheduled during a finance and business operations committee meeting at about 5:45 p.m. Monday inside the Community Center, 528 Main St.

The hope is the council will decide whether to give the green light to the pursuit of a structure with the “understanding a total paid parking system” would be implemented to fund the future operating cost, according to city documents.

If given the go-ahead, city staff will bring back proposals with details on possible locations and financing options for the ramp to the council at a future session for further discussion.

On occasion, people clamored for the structure while discussing the parking requirements outlined under the new downtown zoning code.

But the last time the topic was formally proposed, councilors reached consensus during a November goal setting session to “explore all options to building a downtown parking structure, in conjunction with a feasibility study and continual re-evaluation of paid parking options.”

Back in 2020, a “public-private partnership” had been proposed as the possible solution by Eagle View Partners’ chief executive officer Mark Kittrell, the visionary behind the “River Place” development, which includes high-end apartments, commercial and office space, and a plaza.

He pitched constructing a ramp with 90-100 spots at the corner of State and Third streets for an estimated $5.6 million.

Additionally, 6,000 square-feet of retail had been part of the preliminary design.

Discussions were held on extending the development agreement involving River Place and the tax rebates the company would receive on the increased property valuation. But there was to be no further liability for taxpayers.

What exactly happened to that proposal and why it did not move forward is unclear.

In March, a city spokesperson said the “the developer indicated about a year ago that they were not interested in a partnership at that time.”

Asked about the partnership still being a possibility, Kittrell, however, told The Courier: “I think it is, at least from my perspective.”

“I really do like the project,” he added.

Kittrell said people involved in the early conversations weren’t fully on board with it, and “it didn’t have the legs to move forward.” He did not go into further detail.

He said pending decisions on the new zoning code and an upcoming city election were other reasons the project was seemingly on pause at the time.

Administrator Ron Gaines and Mayor Rob Green have suggested that officials were hesitant about initiating a paid-parking system.

Green also said he thought “market changes” played a role in why Kittrell decided not to move it forward.

“Rather than just agreeing to help if a private developer comes along, the council is now interested in having the city take the lead in those discussions to have a parking ramp considered for downtown,” Green said in a March interview. “That’s a big change because before we were really beholden to a private developer to come forward with ideas.”

The council’s schedule on Monday begins at 5:20 p.m. and also includes other committee meetings.

One will focus on the results of the prohibition on fireworks being lifted for three days – July 3, 4 and 5 – during certain times, and possible modifications to the policy.

The other two will touch upon potential safety improvements along Sixth Street from Main to State Street, and a “clarification” to a referral the council made to staff about shared parking requirements in the newly adopted downtown zoning code.

The regular business meeting kicks off at 7 p.m. The council will consider a number of items for approval:

A job classification and description for a new Horticulturist position, previously estimated to cost the city $87,000.

A $31,819 agreement with Lehman Trucking and Excavating to demolish six structures and clear trees at 4919 Hudson Road before the end of the year, now that the future extension of Ashworth Road from Hudson Road to Kara Way can move forward after litigation delayed the issue.

A preliminary and final plat to make way for a 19-duplex expansion of the Western Home Communities to the north and south side of Wild Rye Way between Prairie Parkway and Bluebell Road.