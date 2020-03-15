Cedar Falls panel recommends changes to River Place plaza

CEDAR FALLS — A plaza being built at East Second and State streets as part of the River Place Properties is proposing to add synthetic lawn to the design.
It’s one of a dozen changes to the plaza’s plans recently considered by the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission as part of a site plan review on the project. Other changes relate to factors like lighting, benches, bike racks, paver stones and sidewalks.
“We felt they were the magnitude that we should bring them back,” Stephanie Houk Sheetz, director of community development, told commission members.
Past plans showed clay pavers would make up the surface of the area’s central circular plaza. Now developer Mark Kittrell is proposing synthetic lawn in the middle of the plaza.
Kittrell told commissioners nine pilot events were held in the plaza area last year before construction got underway. Feedback gathered from participants indicated people would like a grassy area to be included.
While it’s a significant change, Houk Sheetz said, “I think that it could be a nice feature. Within the plaza itself, the property is to use brick pavers around the edge.” Changes have also been proposed for the surrounding sidewalks to match the downtown streetscape design.
City staff recommended approving the turf and hard surface proposals along with most of the other suggested changes. Some of those include switching some benches to movable table and chair combinations as well as changing the style of bike racks and the style and brightness of lighting.
“We don’t want this over-lit,” said Houk Sheetz. “We don’t want it to become a nuisance.”
Proposals to have a movable stage on the plaza for up to six months of the year and the elimination of restrooms from the plans raised concerns for city staff. Kittrell has now agreed to keep the stage in place for much more limited periods not exceeding a week at a time. The developer would also keep restrooms in the plans, but construction of those facilities would be delayed with completion expected by July 1, 2021.
“The restroom, that’s one of the biggest sticking points, as I understand it from reading the report,” said commission member Mardy Holst. “Who maintains restrooms?”
“The ownership of this area is still something that we’re talking about,” said Houk Sheetz, noting at this point the restrooms will be private and only open during events. “It could be an area that transitions to public ownership.”
She pointed out that the plaza is the last part of a project which started in 2012 to redevelop the area downtown along the Cedar River. The work, led by Kittrell, has resulted in four buildings in the 100 to 300 blocks of State Street featuring a mix of residential units, office suites and retail spaces. A hotel was also built on the north side of Iowa Highway 57 at the intersection with Main Street.
“Really, we are at the tail-end of the development,” said Houk Sheetz. “We really do have something to be proud of here.”
Kittrell added, “It’s been, I think, a very successful process. It’s literally been a labor of love.”
Commission member Brian Wingert praised the plans for the plaza.
“I think this is a significant spend on the developer’s part for little or no return on their investment,” he said. “So I think this is top-notch development from the beginning. And it benefits our community more than it benefits him.”
The commission approved the updated site plan, which will be considered Monday by the City Council.