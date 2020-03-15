Cedar Falls panel recommends changes to River Place plaza

CEDAR FALLS — A plaza being built at East Second and State streets as part of the River Place Properties is proposing to add synthetic lawn to the design.

It’s one of a dozen changes to the plaza’s plans recently considered by the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission as part of a site plan review on the project. Other changes relate to factors like lighting, benches, bike racks, paver stones and sidewalks.

“We felt they were the magnitude that we should bring them back,” Stephanie Houk Sheetz, director of community development, told commission members.

Past plans showed clay pavers would make up the surface of the area’s central circular plaza. Now developer Mark Kittrell is proposing synthetic lawn in the middle of the plaza.

Kittrell told commissioners nine pilot events were held in the plaza area last year before construction got underway. Feedback gathered from participants indicated people would like a grassy area to be included.

While it’s a significant change, Houk Sheetz said, “I think that it could be a nice feature. Within the plaza itself, the property is to use brick pavers around the edge.” Changes have also been proposed for the surrounding sidewalks to match the downtown streetscape design.