CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Low Rent Housing Agency will open the waiting list for the Section 8 housing choice voucher program Tuesday.
Applications will be accepted in person Tuesday and Aug. 13 at Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who cannot apply in person due to a disability may request a reasonable accommodation to the application process.
Applicants must provide a photo ID and Social Security card for all adult household members at the time of application. Families who live or work in Cedar Falls must provide additional documentation, as described below. The city will serve applicants by preference groups, as follows.
Preference 1: Elderly (62 and older), disabled, and families with legal domicile in Cedar Falls or who work in Cedar Falls. To establish this preference, the applicant must provide one of the following documents at the time of application: lease or utility bill in the name of the household, letter or pay stub from a business operating in Cedar Falls, registration of dependent children in a Cedar Falls school.
Preference 2: Families who do not have legal domicile in Cedar Falls.
Preference 3: Single, non-elderly, non-disabled individuals.
For more information, contact Lisa Ahern at 273-8669 or via email at lisa.ahern@cedarfalls.com.
