Cedar Falls opens cooling shelters to combat rising temps

With excessive heat in the forecast through July 29, the City of Cedar Falls has set up cooling stations throughout the city:
- Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main St. Hours: Monday –Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Thursday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Drinking fountain, air-conditioning, and internet access available.
- Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd. Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Air-conditioning, drinking fountain, and wi-fi available.
- Cedar Falls Visitor Center, 6510 Hudson Road. Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Air-conditioning, drinking fountain available. The Visitor Center is also available for those needing a break while driving or need help finding a destination.
- Public Pools: Holmes Pool, 505 Holmes Dr., Open Rec Swim Hours 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. daily. Air-conditioned hallway, humidity-controlled pool area, drinking fountain. Admission is included with Cedar Falls Rec or swim passes, otherwise $5 admission for public ($3 for infants two and under).
- The Falls Aquatic Center, 3025 S. Main St., Hours: Monday – Saturday, noon – 8 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Admission: $8 for youth and adult, $3 for infants two and under.
If you are concerned that a child or animal is in distress in a hot vehicle, please call the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department at 319-273-8612.