CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls City Council approved lowering the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph for a portion of Ridgeway Avenue from Hudson Road east to Iowa Highway 58 without discussion Monday night.
The speed limit will be on the newly constructed portion of Ridgeway Avenue to match the priorities for the Ridgeway Avenue Reconstruction Project, according to city documents.
The council also approved the third and final reading of a clarified version of a 48-hour parking limit on all city streets for all vehicles.
The ordinance was first introduced because of a laundry list of vehicles and trailers that could be regulated while parking on city streets under Iowa Code. “That was thought by the council to be too heavy handed,” said Kevin Rogers, city attorney.
The ordinance passed Monday requires a vehicle parked on a city street be moved for at least four hours out of every 48 hours. If it is not, it must be moved from the spot to a minimum distance of 2,500 feet away for 48 hours, Rogers said. “Then you can come back and start over.”
“We go on a complaint basis,” Rogers said. “Officers aren’t going around town marking tires on streets.”
The council also approved a second reading of an ordinance to rezone 119 acres for a residential housing development of more than 200 lots in western Cedar Falls near the Robinson Dresser Sports Complex. The initial construction is expected to include 30 lots along Union Road.
The council unanimously approved rezoning the land at its last meeting to allow for a medium- to low-density residential development.
The development would be located northwest of the proposed site of Cedar Falls’ new high school. A referendum on the $69.9 million high school was approved in June with more than 65% of voters favoring the project.
