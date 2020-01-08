CEDAR FALLS -- The appointment of assistant police chief Craig Berte to acting police chief caused some controversy at Monday night's Cedar Falls City Council meeting.
The appointment was approved on a 4-2 vote, with newly-seated council members Dave Sires and Simon Harding dissenting.
Berte will receive anywhere from a 3% to 7% pay increase after a certain amount of time in the position, said Cedar Falls Public Safety Director Jeff Olson. But he said the move would not add a position, saying he would be removing the assistant police chief position.
"Our intent is to create a police chief separate from the fire chief," Olson said Monday night. "So we're not adding a layer, and we're not adding a position."
Olson added the change was "allowed by state ordinance and state law." He said hiring a police chief will take three months, given the civil service process, and Berte would remain acting chief for that time.
But others questioned why the city -- which has gone to a public safety officer model that cross-trains police officers as firefighters -- needed both a police and a fire chief again.
"How in any way does this add to the synergy?" asked Scott Dix, Cedar Falls Fire Local 1366 president. "This does not help us. It's just more added weight at the top."
Olson replied that it was part of his "phased-in retirement" plan to "make responsibilities a little more evenly distributed" between the two departments.
Sires, an at-large council member, said he would rather vote on a choice for acting police chief.
"I happen to like Craig Berte," he said. "But it seems to me council should choose from candidates."
"Typically, a couple council members sit on that committee," replied Ward 1 council member Mark Miller.
"But isn't this the time to make these decisions?" asked Sires, saying he'd like to choose from candidates "that might be tougher on drugs, or somebody who wants dogs."
City administrator Ron Gaines detailed the process for hiring a new police chief, including advertising, using a testing mechanism, the civil service commission making a list of qualified candidates and holding two rounds of interviews before recommending approval of their candidate by the council.
Sires asked if the process could be changed to include more council approval. Mayor Rob Green replied that Sires could request to change the city ordinance if he wished.
Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)
