Cedar Falls officials receive run-down on 2022 'Legislation of Interest'

CEDAR FALLS – There is little concern any proposed state “legislation of interest to the city of Cedar Falls” poses a significant threat to its local government.

The City Council and its staff were joined by its contracted public policy advocates Tom Cope and Jon Murphy of Cope Murphy + Co. and three state legislators representing different parts of the Cedar Falls-Waterloo region for an hour-long meeting Friday afternoon at the Public Safety Building.

They discussed bills under consideration during the 2022 legislative session and learned why lobbyists are watching some closely. Most, if not all, have yet to make it out of committee.

Councilors Dave Sires, Susan deBuhr and Daryl Kruse were absent.

“Frankly, it’s been so far,” said Cope as he knocked on the table, “a pretty decent start of the session from a local governments standpoint. We’re three weeks in.”

“You shouldn’t have said that,” quipped Murphy, as Councilor Simon Harding chimed in: “It’s not real wood.”

Cope said “clearly the top issue” is Gov. Kim Reynold’s proposal for reducing the state income tax.

Variations on the proposal have come from Reynold’s staff, as well as the House of Representations (House Study Bill 551) and Senate (Senate Study Bill 3044). But Cope said the Senate’s version is the only one “touching local government in any way.” It appears to have a “very neutral” impact on local government, despite the proposal doing away with the local option sales tax.

“When we say the state is going to do something and it’s neutral, that’s pretty rare because typically what they do to local governments is not neutral,” said Cope.

“We’re always nervous and always very cautious because it tends to move in the wrong direction,” he added.

Cope also pointed to House File 2082 and its proposal for tax increment financing, which is an economic development tool utilized by the city.

But, according to Cope, the proposed legislation “doesn’t impact cities all that much” because it only pertains to wind energy projects. Concern would arise if it were expanded to include projects involving the city.

Another bill, House File 849, affects Slum and Blight TIF Districts, of which the city has two. It would put a 20-year cap on their effectiveness, and raises concern for Cope if a project were to need more time, beyond what’s proposed, to generate the desired economic activity.

Also being watched by Cope’s team is House File 683, a local control bill which would restrict the city’s ability to determine the structure of its public safety agency. Another is House Study Bill 536, which makes “an argument that building and development is too overly regulated, and we need to roll back some (storm water) regulations,” Cope said.

“Public record costs” was the last topic on Cope’s list. He brought up two bills, House File 786 and Senate File 480, which prohibit local governments from charging for legal costs associated with the collection and release of records.

“It’s a tough bill because you have those public records advocates who are pushing for this, and believe this is an open government type of thing. But frankly, it’s important for us to be able to recoup that cost,” Cope said.

Waverly ordinance permitting UTVs on local roads to come before City Council next month The police chief voiced concerns about the possibility in a memo to councilors, but several UTV operators have been said by the elected leaders to be pushing for the opportunity.

Before Cope and his partner gave their presentation, Sen. Eric Giddens (D-30), as well as state Reps. Bob Kressig (D-59) and Dave Williams (D-60) gave brief updates on where their attention lies at the moment in Des Moines.

For Williams, one example is in cybersecurity.

“We might be headed for some legislation that would act as a strong incentive for local governments and the county to make sure they have a good cybersecurity plan,” he said.

Kressig noted the focus on mental health services, especially for young school students, in light of Iowa ranking near the bottom in terms of what it is offered statewide.

“It sounds like some things are taking place in the Legislature to improve that, although I’d use the term ‘baby steps,’” he said.

Giddens noted his work to support policy that impacts Cedar Falls Utilities, as well as public education and state schools, like the University of Northern Iowa.

“It’s very important that we fight hard for UNI for adequate funding, to try to help us stop the decline in enrollment,” he said. “We have a strong freshman class coming in right now, although when we look at the four-year picture, things aren’t looking great in terms of overall enrollment. But if we can continue bringing in strong freshman classes like we did this year and support that through adequate state appropriation, we can keep tuition in check, and I think we could get back on a better path for UNI.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.