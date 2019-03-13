Try 3 months for $3
CEDAR FALLS -- The city is offering free sandbags to residents in preparation of flood waters.

A Cedar Falls news release said sand and sandbags are available to residents free of charge at the Bluff Street Complex.

The entrance is at 16th and State Street. The sand and bags are located near the scrap metal bunkers on the east side of the facility.  

Shovels are available however it would be best to bring your own.  

Please call the Public Works Department at 319-273-8629 with any questions.

