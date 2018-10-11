Try 1 month for 99¢
A kiosk at Island Park in Cedar Falls is almost submerged Thursday before the expected flood crest.

 THOMAS NELSON, COURIER STAFF WRITER

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department is distributing 50 flood clean-up kits from the American Red Cross.

The kits are free and designed to help people impacted by high water from the wettest month on record.

"The kit is designed to assist individuals impacted by recent high water events with various materials needed to help mitigate the damage from these flooding events," Cedar Falls Fire Chief John Bostwick said in a press release.  "Cedar Falls Public Safety is concerned about the safety of our community; if you see high water, turn around; don’t drown."

People interested in the clean-up kits can call Cedar Falls Public Safety at 273-8612. 

