CEDAR FALLS — A nuisance property – the focus of a public hearing earlier this month – is in the process of being sold.

Staff revealed Monday to the City Council that they’d received a copy of the purchase agreement with the unnamed buyer who plans to rectify the issues, after neighbors voiced and demonstrated their concerns at the meeting.

Two neighbors spoke and were joined by others in the audience to demonstrate their worries about the current state of the single family home at 2208 Coventry Lane. It’s been on the city’s radar since 2013 and the council unanimously voted during the previous meeting to declare it a “nuisance” as part of the condemnation process.

“What I want to project is that it’s not safe for us,” said Kathy DeLau, who is the neighbor to the west.

She praised the city’s code enforcers by identifying the unsanitary and physical hazards at the house and highlighted issues found during a recent inspection. Among those were space heaters left on while nobody was home – including one that had been sparking – as well as evidence of raccoons inhabiting the space.

The neighbors reinforced a call by Councilmember Kelly Dunn when previously discussing the property that it was OK to have feelings toward owner Ruth Walker – who’d been facing various health and other life challenges that led the property to its current state – but that they need to remember the “health and safety of all” in the area.

“I have been in communication with not only Ms. Walker, but also the person that’s interested in purchasing the property,” Building Official Jamie Castle told the council. “We have discussed the major issues. It looks like the property owner is aware of what needs to be done and the person interested in purchasing it is also aware of what the city is concerned about with that property and what steps they would have to take to repair it.”

Acknowledging any sale closing likely won't happen until May, she had demanded that the current owner and potential future owner immediately address the wild animals and space heaters.

Castle said they told her that both issues are being addressed. Walker, who told The Courier earlier this month she’d still been living there, has a place lined up for relocation, according to Castle.

“We have had some good communication this afternoon,” she added.

Walker was required to submit a viable abatement plan to the city by Monday, the date set by the council while declaring it a nuisance at the condemnation hearing. It was the first in a little more than a year since four were held the same night for 315 E. Dunkerton Road, 710 W. 13th St., 1303 Walnut St. and 1227 W. 22nd St.

“I just think there should be a viable plan submitted immediately and I really feel that the electricity needs to be shut off. … It is not safe for any of us on our block,” said DeLau.

If progress isn’t made to rectify the issues, the city may take over the property and demolition could be on the table. That’s a last resort, though, as city officials have emphasized their desire to first work with any property owner facing violations of code.

“I was very concerned for my neighbor. It seems she’s gone through a lot of things in her own life and so it is dangerous not only for us but, of course, for her,” said Forrest Dawkins, owner of the property on Yorkshire Drive to the southwest of Walker's house. “We just hope that the city will stick to what they asked for and if they don’t get what they ask for, then just to keep going through the process.”

