Cedar Falls mowing, weed ordinance to add fines for repeat offenders

CEDAR FALLS — The city is getting more serious about people not cutting their grass.

The City Council this week approved the first of three readings on revisions to a noxious weed ordinance.

Among proposed changes to the code of ordinances chapter 17-247 is a provision for escalating fines if residents allow their lawns to grow eight inches or longer multiple times in a year. The new section makes those subsequent violations municipal infractions.

The city warns violators and gives them seven days to take care of the problem before hiring a contractor to mow the lawn. The first time, they are only assessed for the cost of mowing.

On a second offense, the resident would be fined $100. That would grow to $500 on the third offense and $1,000 on the fourth. The violator would also be assessed for the cost of mowing on subsequent offenses.

Jamie Castle, the city building official, said if a yard contains prairie grasses the resident needs to have a plan in place and it “has to be maintained.”

“We are having more and more repeat offenders,” said Castle. “We’re almost becoming their lawn mowing service. Last year, we had 10 properties that we had to repeatedly mow and we’re hoping this is the answer.”