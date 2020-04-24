Cedar Falls mowing, weed ordinance to add fines for repeat offenders

CEDAR FALLS — The city is getting more serious about people not cutting their grass.
The City Council this week approved the first of three readings on revisions to a noxious weed ordinance.
Among proposed changes to the code of ordinances chapter 17-247 is a provision for escalating fines if residents allow their lawns to grow eight inches or longer multiple times in a year. The new section makes those subsequent violations municipal infractions.
The city warns violators and gives them seven days to take care of the problem before hiring a contractor to mow the lawn. The first time, they are only assessed for the cost of mowing.
On a second offense, the resident would be fined $100. That would grow to $500 on the third offense and $1,000 on the fourth. The violator would also be assessed for the cost of mowing on subsequent offenses.
Jamie Castle, the city building official, said if a yard contains prairie grasses the resident needs to have a plan in place and it “has to be maintained.”
“We are having more and more repeat offenders,” said Castle. “We’re almost becoming their lawn mowing service. Last year, we had 10 properties that we had to repeatedly mow and we’re hoping this is the answer.”
Council member Dave Sires took issue with the new approach and its heavy penalties, particularly mentioning the $1,000 fine.
“Just seems like the fines are a little bit exorbitant,” he said. “Just to go out and measure grass at eight inches seems like harassment.”
Council members approved the first reading 6-1 with Sires dissenting.
In other business, the council approved:
- Adjusting the city’s ward and precinct boundaries to include land voluntarily annexed along Union and Viking roads adjacent to the industrial park. The code of ordinances will be amended to add the area into Ward 2 Precinct 2.
- Redeeming $700,000 in outstanding general obligation bonds issued in 2009. They have interest rates of 3.55% to 3.8% while the city is currently earning 1% on its investments. Debt service fund dollars will pay off the bonds and be offset by future interest cost savings.
Extending $30,000 in loan repayments by Sturgis Falls Celebration for another year so they’re due in 2021 and 2022. The organization, which holds an annual festival in June, received a $100,000 loan from the city in 2014 and restructured payments to spread them out longer two years later. Officials said there is uncertainty about holding the festival this year.
- A $46,274 bid from Laser Line Striping for painting pavement markings, an increase of $4,094 from last year that covers additional work.
The company has been the successful bidder in recent years and submitted the sole proposal this time.
- The certificate of completion and acceptance of work by Peterson Contractors Inc. for phase two construction on University Avenue. Phase two costs totaled $12.05 million. The combined total of the three-phase project was $36.76 million.
- Plans for multiple temporary wheat paste mural installations in the College Hill business district.
