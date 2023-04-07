CEDAR FALLS – The City Council backed a somewhat controversial proclamation of Mayor Rob Green on Monday.

It “encourages Cedar Falls residents to extend the time between mowing from every seven days to every 10 to 14 days to manage landscape in a way that supports pollinators with more flowers.”

What Green calls “Low Mow May” passed on a 4-3 vote. It follows last year’s experiment called “No Mow May” that promoted a similar concept but went one step further and suspended an ordinance to allow lawns with grass more than eight inches in height.

In some cases, careless property owners didn’t bring their lawns back into compliance and required more city enforcement than anticipated.

“I think it’s wonderful that we tried something,” said Councilmember Simon Harding. “Obviously, there were some missteps, so we’re changing it and trying to fix it. I think the importance is to promote awareness and be open minded to changing it and trying to do something.”

“It’s really a proclamation that’s no more different than (ones we’ve passed supporting) administrative professionals or fair housing,” added Councilmember Gil Schultz. “It’s saying that we want to be an active citizen in the world, and here’s another idea to try to encourage pollination ... but it isn’t the same as what we had last year. I got plenty of calls too, and there was, you know, neighbor against neighbor.”

Councilmembers Dave Sires, Susan deBuhr and Dustin Ganfield opposed it after all but deBuhr supported “No Mow May” last year. Several councilmembers noted they had heard complaints from residents in June and weren’t happy themselves with the look of the city.

“I furthermore encourage residents to consider creating well-designed pollinator gardens to support butterfly, bee, and other pollinator populations,” the proclamation further stated.

Green didn’t wish to abandon the concept entirely and is trying to broadcast the benefits of alternatives to grass growing more than eight inches in height.

He brought in Steve Eilers, urban agriculture specialist from the ISU Extension Office in Waterloo, to talk about certain ways to encourage pollinators:

Mow only twice during May.

Wait until May 15 to mow.

Allow grass to grow up to four inches in height.

Create a grass patch or area.

Cut down on or stop using lawn chemicals.

Eilers emphasized that spraying a lawn with chemicals to prevent violets, clover and dandelions will be counterproductive, and in his presentation stated that “all you will have is long grass and no food for the bees.”

“I think that it was demonstrated last year that No Mow May was not a good thing for our community, and I don’t think that we should be trying to promote an equivalent to it this year even though this is slightly different,” said deBuhr.

In other business, the council:

Approved the first of three readings of a change in zoning code to allow for defunct institutional buildings in residential areas to be reused for salons. If ultimately approved, any salon project would be considered a conditional use and require approval from the board of adjustment. The proposed revision comes as a builder looks to remodel the former Faith Wesleyan and Jordan Crossing church at 209 Walnut St. for Dolled Up Studios’ new location. The business will not be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages as originally anticipated because of regulations.

Passed an ordinance, on its second of three readings, to amend the downtown zoning code. It would require site plans for new construction or certain expansion projects in more commercialized areas to be reviewed by the Planning & Zoning Commission and ultimately approved by the council at public meetings, as opposed to internally by the city’s planning and engineering divisions.

Formalized the recommendation of city administration to appoint Capt. John Zolondek as the interim fire chief for up to 180 days as the city conducts it search for the permanent replacement for retired chief John Bostwick. Zolondek told The Courier he’s applied for the full-time job.

Scheduled several April 17 public hearings relating to topics ranging from the selling of land in its industrial park for a new storage facility, which Sires recused himself from. Other hearings will relate to the extension of Ashworth Drive, and rezoning of land in North Cedar for new homes.

