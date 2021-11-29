Cedar Falls mayoral, Ward 3 council runoff polls open Tuesday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CEDAR FALLS – Polls will be open in Cedar Falls from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for the runoff elections for mayor and the Ward 3 City Council seat.

The 15 polling locations, which were open for the Nov. 2 city and school election, will be available for voting in the runoffs.

Councilor Dave Sires and one-term incumbent Rob Green are vying for the two-year mayoral term. In Ward 3, voters will choose between one-term incumbent Daryl Kruse and challenger Carole Yates for the four-year seat.

Nobody in the Nov. 2 three-candidate races for mayor and the council seat tallied more than 50% of the total to win outright, sparking the separate runoffs.

To find your polling location, visit: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx.

Voters are required to provide proof of identity, such as an Iowa driver's license, at the polls. If you do not have a driver’s license or a state-provided ID card, or have other questions about voting, contact the County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Office by calling (319) 833-3007 or sending an email to: election@blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov.

People who did not vote Nov. 2 but are eligible to register may appear in person Tuesday at the polling place in the precinct where they reside, and vote after completing a registration application, making written oath and providing an acceptable proof of both identity and residence.

Residents with absentee ballots must return them to the election office, which is located on the second floor of the county courthouse, during business hours, or place them in the drop box near the parking lot entrance of the courthouse.

“Absentee ballots must be returned to our office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. POSTMARKS NO LONGER MATTER,” said the election office in a Facebook post. “Do NOT drop your ballot in the mail, as it likely will not arrive at our office in time.”

Absentee ballots will not be accepted at a polling place. They can be surrendered and voided instead, and a person can then vote in person.

5 p.m. Monday was the deadline for early voting at the courthouse. Cedar Falls Christian Church, 2727 W. Fourth St., was available as a satellite location for early voting for all Cedar Falls residents from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, Amy Jensen, a county election office specialist, said 1,029 early ballots had been received, between the absentee mail-ins and those cast at the satellite location and the county election office.

