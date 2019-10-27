CEDAR FALLS — A three-way race for mayor in Cedar Falls centers around the city’s public safety officer program and whether it should stay the same, be reviewed or eliminated.
On Nov. 5 residents will vote on who will be their mayor, deciding between incumbent Jim Brown, at-large City Council member Rob Green or former University of Northern Iowa professor Jim Skaine.
The PSO program has been controversial. Multiple firefighters have quit since 2018 citing the city’s use of PSOs, officers cross-trained for firefighting and police duties. Firefighter’s Local 1366 has opposed the program since its implementation in April 2015.
“It’s definitely one of the top factors for this campaign,” Brown said.
Brown has been a cheerleader for the program and one of its biggest defenders.
“One of the main goals is always to increase the police department and increase the number of firefighters on the scene, and we’ve done that,” Brown said. “It’s proven to be safer in the long term for the city. ... What I’ve been telling people as I stop and talk is the facts remain that fires are down 60% in the last 40 years, and we average roughly six structural fires a years.”
Green doesn’t want to get rid of the PSO program altogether, but he wants a review of the program to make sure it is sustainable, he said.
“It really is a council decision,” Green said.
He wants to see the council debate the PSO model and its future.
The election’s turnout and results will show if the public wants to see a change in the program, Green said.
The controversy has mobilized a lot of people who don’t regularly vote, Green said.
Skaine would completely eliminate the PSO program.
“I think the only way to get Cedar Falls back to being safe is with a separate police department and separate fire department,” Skaine said. “There should not be a public safety director.”
Skaine would also reopen the North Cedar fire station.
The business growth of Cedar Falls and future vision of the city also is on the minds of the candidates.
Brown wants to see Cedar Falls continue to expand.
“Obviously, I’ll continue to do the best I can to make it inviting for people who have capital to spend and invest in our community,” Brown said. “I would still like to expand the high tech sector.”
Brown sees the high tech sector as a major financial force in the future.
“The visioning and the rezoning is going to be the biggest challenge toward economic development,” Brown said.
The explosion of development on the city’s southwest side concerns Green. He wants to make sure Cedar Falls keeps its downtown vibrant.
“The changes that are planned for our zoning citywide will have a greater impact on the lives of residents day to day than the PSO model,” Green said.
Green wants to find ways to increase infill development and to keep original neighborhoods desirable places to live, he said.
Skaine is warier about the cities’ growth and would hit the pause button on subsidies for new businesses, he said.
“It has forced the city to cut services,” Skaine said. “They’ve given out millions of dollars that should be spent on public services to these companies.”
Whoever is elected will grapple with new federal regulations affecting the wastewater treatment plant.
Cedar Falls could work with Waterloo and other surrounding cities, keep the plant the city currently uses or move the plant to a less populated area.
“We’re setting aside money now, as we always do, to help buffer what might be coming down the pipeline, either by regulation or by necessity,” Brown said.
Cedar Falls is one of the best-prepared communities for increased regulation of wastewater treatment, Brown said. “Because conversation have been happening for several years.”
Green was more reserved on his views of the future of the wastewater treatment plant.
“It is a council decision on how we move forward,” Green said. “If common sense says it makes sense to move to a regionalized water system with Waterloo and other surrounding communities, then that’s something I would look at.”
Skaine wants to make sure the most cost effective option is used.
Recent violence and gang presence on College Hill has alarmed many residents.
Brown has been working with Public Safety Director Jeff Olson to alleviate crime in the area.
“We’ve increased the cameras, and council was wise enough to spend quite a bit of money to hopefully thwart what folks may want to come to Cedar Falls and the Hill to do,” Brown said.
The police department has increased its presence on College Hill as well, Brown said.
“All of these measures together make it a safe place,” Brown said.
Skaine doesn’t think crime on College Hill is an ongoing concern and considers parking on the Hill the bigger problem.
While Green supports the security cameras placed on College Hill, he also wants to acknowledge the work of the College Hill Partnership, the city, bar owners and other stake holders in the area.
“Visitors can be assured that safety is of paramount importance on College Hill,” Green said.
