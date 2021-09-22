Cedar Falls mayoral debate touches on PSO, zoning, human rights

At the same time, Green noted his expectation that the Human Rights Commission have a “very strong oversight role” with the ICRC, but not too much of a role in investigations, or else it loses “that ability to be advocates” for complainants.

“It’s already hard enough for them to come forward and tell something, but then to be told, ‘Thanks for sharing with us, but tell it to somebody in Des Moines,’ I think it’s just going to make that process even harder and more difficult for people,” he said. “I think keeping that process here in Cedar Falls, if there’s a concern about resources, then let’s give them resources they need to do it well. The most recent budget gave them $1,500 for the Human Rights Commission, which is woefully inadequate to be able to effectively serve the community of this size.”