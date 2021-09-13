Cedar Falls mayoral candidates spar over campaign events at city parks

Administrative Policy No. 11. was adopted in 1996 and last modified in 2020. It is not a local ordinance adopted by city council, and is not included in the city's code, which is available online.

Item No. 11 notes “city meeting facilities and the grounds for those facilities may not be used for political campaign purposes,” with the exception of public candidate debates or forums, which would mean two candidates seeking the same office would have to be invited to it.

The other exceptions are precinct caucuses and caucus education/training, as long as they do not involve campaign fundraising, other campaign work, or advocacy for or against a ballot issue.

“I’ve followed this same policy as a candidate in 2017, 2019, and today; I would expect the city to enforce this policy evenly for all candidates, and I am not aware of any other candidate violating Administrative Policy #11 in this regard,” Green said in a statement.

"Mr. Blanford is certainly welcome to seek a change in the policy through a referral by a city council member. I personally believe it is a good policy, to avoid turning our city’s recreational spaces into campaigning sites; there are plenty of privately owned facilities available for that purpose."