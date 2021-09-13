Cedar Falls mayoral candidates spar over campaign events at city parks

CEDAR FALLS – No disciplinary action has been taken against mayoral candidate Tom Blanford, despite him ignoring a policy that prohibits hosting political campaign events at public parks.
In an interview Monday, City Administrator Ron Gaines likened the case to someone speeding and how “we don't always catch them.” He says no efforts are being made to follow up on the alleged violation that was brought to Gaines' attention by one of Blanford’s political opponents, Mayor Rob Green.
“What is the city's policy for using city parks for campaign events?” Green wrote in an email to Gaines on Sept. 2. “I understand at least one candidate has been using the parks for this purpose.”
Blanford, a former councilman, was notified of the policy in an email Sept. 3, but he still hosted his fifth “Talk with Tom'' event at Pfeiffer Park on Thursday. He reaffirmed in an interview Monday that he expects to host at least three more at city parks.
An administrative policy, which was sent to Green and The Courier but not to Blanford, includes a facilities permit application for private events hosted at city facilities, such as the park. And Gaines noted in emails that "if a person submits a shelter request reservation and lists the use as a campaign purpose on the application, (it) has been denied."
In this case, no application was filled out by Blanford's campaign staff.
Administrative Policy No. 11. was adopted in 1996 and last modified in 2020. It is not a local ordinance adopted by city council, and is not included in the city's code, which is available online.
Item No. 11 notes “city meeting facilities and the grounds for those facilities may not be used for political campaign purposes,” with the exception of public candidate debates or forums, which would mean two candidates seeking the same office would have to be invited to it.
The other exceptions are precinct caucuses and caucus education/training, as long as they do not involve campaign fundraising, other campaign work, or advocacy for or against a ballot issue.
“I’ve followed this same policy as a candidate in 2017, 2019, and today; I would expect the city to enforce this policy evenly for all candidates, and I am not aware of any other candidate violating Administrative Policy #11 in this regard,” Green said in a statement.
"Mr. Blanford is certainly welcome to seek a change in the policy through a referral by a city council member. I personally believe it is a good policy, to avoid turning our city’s recreational spaces into campaigning sites; there are plenty of privately owned facilities available for that purpose."
Green never contacted Blanford directly about the policy. And Blanford noted that the only communication had been the initial one sent by Gaines, acknowledging that it had come to the “city’s attention that your campaign has been holding campaign events in various city parks,” without the actual policy attached, and another with a city employee who reiterated a similar message as Gaines.
Blanford declined to name the employee.
No fines or penalties are outlined in the policy for violators, but Blanford said in communicating with the unnamed employee that “monetary citations” were referenced, but added that nothing had been issued to this point.
“The city has definitely been aware of these events, and there is a long history of candidates using the parks. … It’s not like this revolutionary concept,” Blanford said.
As a result of receiving the notice, Blanford, on Sept. 8, accused Green’s administration of “blocking our campaign from using public spaces to meet voters in their neighborhoods."
“These events are open to everyone as an opportunity to ask questions and share ideas for Cedar Falls,” said Blanford. “It’s disheartening that during this week’s city council meeting, Mayor Green signed a proclamation recognizing Constitution Week, while simultaneously restricting residents’ right to freely assemble.”
Requests to the city were made by Blanford, asking when this policy was approved, under whose authority and where it states the prohibition in city code. But those requests were never answered, he said.
Asked for comment about the city not engaging its resources to follow up and take any necessary action against Blanford, Green noted in an email that "this an issue between the candidate and the city, rather than with me" and noted his own appreciation and intention to follow the policy.
"I have reached out to City Council members to determine if they wish to change this policy or interpret it differently, and so far no council consensus exists to change the policy. So the policy remains as city staff has long interpreted it -- no campaign events in city parks," he said.
He noted that the prohibition is a city policy rather than an ordinance, so "violators cannot be fined; enforcement is therefore challenging."
"That said, I believe it's important for all elected officials and candidates to be role models to the community by adhering to the same city laws, rules and regulations that all citizens are expected to follow," he said.
Green, Blanford, and Councilor Dave Sires are running for Cedar Falls mayor. Voters go to the polls in November.