CEDAR FALLS -- Members of the Cedar Falls Rotary Club questioned mayoral candidates on a number of issues during a forum Tuesday.
Candidates for mayor include incumbent Jim Brown, at-large City Council member Rob Green and former University of Northern Iowa professor Jim Skaine. Candidates went over Cedar Falls’ most pressing issues on economic development and the Public Safety Officer program.
They were asked whether Cedar Falls is on the right path for economic development.
“Over the last three years we’ve averaged about $125 million or $122 million in new taxable evaluation,” Brown said. “That’s counting up someone building a deck in their yard and a big box store.”
The increase allows for more tax dollars to go toward more projects to improve the city, Brown said.
“We’re the envy of Iowa in terms of our finances,” Brown said.
Green said he would continue the work Brown has done, and called Brown’s work recruiting businesses “tremendous.”
“Our challenge, as a community, would be to retain our core DNA, what makes Cedar Falls unique, while also moving forward progressively as a community,” Green said.
Green thinks there can a limit for growth in the city.
“I would rather see incremental growth,” Green said. “I certainly think we have to be careful about losing our core identity as a city if we just become a boom town, and I don’t think that’s positive.”
Skaine pushed for fewer economic incentives and subsidies to businesses coming to Cedar Falls.
“I would put a pause on the economic development,” Skaine said. “I think we’re well beyond where we should be.”
The candidates were asked about the future of the PSO program. Brown wanted to see it continue, Green wanted to see it reviewed and Skaine wants it destroyed, all positions they have stated in the past.
“There’s a better opportunity to get information out the public,” Brown said. “I can promise you it won’t be the same in probably a year from now, or two years or five years from now.”
Brown has been one of the biggest advocates for the program throughout the mayoral race.
“We are safe,” Brown said. “If I didn’t think it was the safest thing for my family and yours, I would do everything I possible could to change course.”
Green’s biggest concern is how the PSO program is being carried out. He wants it publicly vetted.
Over the last two years the PSO program has changed, Green said. PSOs have completely replaced firefighters and augmented them.
“(The) council has not had a point where we publicly discussed and vote on that to determine if that’s what the public wants,” Green said.
Skaine wants to do away with the PSO model as a whole.
“I think the public safety model is a disaster,” Skaine said. “If I’m elected mayor one the first jobs I would have the council do is to abolish and eliminate the public safety model.”
The election is next Tuesday. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
