CEDAR FALLS -- On Thursday, the Northern Iowa Student Government will partner with Women of Action and Cedar Valley Activate to host a Cedar Falls mayoral and city council debate.
The debate is open to the public and will be held in the University Room of University of Northern Iowa’s Maucker Student Union, starting at 5 p.m.
Three candidates are seeking the office of Cedar Falls mayor and eight candidates are pursuing positions on the City Council. Nancy Newhoff, editor, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, and Ron Steele, news anchor, KWWL-TV, will serve as the debate moderators.
Residents of Cedar Falls may post questions in advance of the public debate by submitting them on a Google Survey found on the Northern Iowa Student Government Facebook page, e-mailing aberler@uni.edu.
Candidates seeking the office of Cedar Falls mayor include Mayor Jim Brown, Rob Green and Jim Skaine. Cedar Falls residents pursuing positions on the City Council are Tom Blanford, Susan deBuhr, Nate Didier, Susan Harding, Fred Perryman, Derick Rogers, Dave Sires and Nick Taiber. All candidates have been invited to the debate.
The goal of NISG, Women of Action and Cedar Valley Activate in sponsoring the public debate is to help voters make wise electoral decisions by getting candidates’ positions on issues made public and observe their character, communication skills, ability to think on-their-feet and knowledge of public affairs issues. Post-debate research reveals public debates influence voters' choices, especially for undecided voters.
