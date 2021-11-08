Cedar Falls mayor tests positive for COVID-19

CEDAR FALLS – Mayor Rob Green announced Sunday on Facebook he’s contracted COVID-19.

It was the first time he’d tested positive for the virus, he said in a text message to The Courier, and the news comes after he received the Pfizer vaccine in March.

Green was confident in his social media post he’d return to 100% health soon.

He’ll quarantine at home until at least Wednesday, the date he says marks 10 days since he first exhibited symptoms, which is when the CDC recommends a person can be around others again.

Green chaired the City Council meeting last Monday evening and wore a mask during the proceedings.

He will get tested again Wednesday.

The mayor and his family were sick on election night last Tuesday. Green is running for re-election to his second two-year term, and collected enough votes to force a Nov. 30 runoff election against Councilor Dave Sires, who received the most votes but less than 50% of the total between the three mayoral candidates.

Green’s wife, Jocelyn, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, he said. That’s when he noted “he felt terrible since Wednesday evening” and speculated he also contracted it. Green said both of his kids tested negative.

“There’s lots I can do from home, so it will be a normal work week for me as the staff and I prep for the Nov. 15 city council meeting,” he wrote Sunday on Facebook. “I just have a little sinus pressure, but otherwise feel much better than I did yesterday, and am confident I’ll be back to 100% health tomorrow.

“Veterans Day activities are always very special to me, and I’m always proud to represent the U.S. Coast Guard. It’s sad to think I may miss the local commemorations this upcoming Thursday, but I don’t want risk even the off-chance that I might spread COVID to our older local veteran population.”

