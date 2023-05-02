CEDAR FALLS — A raucous crowd at City Hall on Monday protested Mayor Rob Green’s initial decision not to sign a LGBTQIA+ Pride Month proclamation for June, but won him over in the end.

Green still acknowledged his belief based on Christian faith had not changed, that marriage should be between a man and a woman. His view had been noted in a publicly available memo.

But Green told a crowd of about 100 people – the most to attend one of the City Council's meetings in at least two years – his mind had been changed and he would add his name to the proclamation.

The council approved the declaration in a 5-1 vote immediately after the mayor’s final words on the subject, providing little opportunity for further comments to be uttered at the dais. Councilmember Susan deBuhr did not vote while Councilmember Dustin Ganfield dissented.

“It’s not that you’re looking for me to agree; it’s to support the community, not to believe necessarily in all of the statements, and I think that’s something I didn’t really appreciate before or didn’t really take to heart,” Green said.

DeBuhr voiced displeasure with how proclamations are being handled, which she claimed is not for the betterment of the community. She was later supported in a motion to review the policy.

Ganfield's dissent was because of his Christian faith. Neither of them nor Councilmember Daryl Kruse directly addressed the issue during the close to two hours of discussion.

More than 30 people spoke at the podium. They explained how Green's memo impacted their community in negative way. Several asked that Green resign and voiced how ashamed they are that he is mayor of their city.

Speakers included a youngster who got straight to the point, asking Green to step down because of the culture he was promoting with the statement.

Despite applause erupting after the mayor's announcement, strong feelings of disappointment remained after the meeting. Many felt like the damage, caused by the mayor's initial actions, had been done before the meeting started and explained how they feel that his signature would not erase the feeling of hatred many thought he implied in his memo.

A similar sentiment was expressed similarly by a couple elected officials before the vote.

“Your words are disgraceful and they’re hurtful to our community and it is a black eye that I hope can be repaired no matter what the vote is, but the damage has been done,” said Councilmember Kelly Dunn, who also noted she didn’t believe the mayor was a “hateful person.”

Green had denied his feelings arose out of hate. Others in the chambers also expressed that to be their understanding of the city’s top elected official based on previous conversations with him.

The Human Rights Commission had requested the proclamation, albeit through a new process adopted by the council at the recommendation of the mayor in December.

Chairperson Sonja Bock was the first to ask that the proclamation be passed and criticized the mayor, not for his beliefs, but the lack of communication. (The Courier had been the first to notify her of the memo.)

She believed city policy had not been followed and worried about the precedent being set. Bock noted Green's personal beliefs “affect his public position as mayor (and) can be taken as discriminatory and judgmental.”

“This is not about Christianity, this is about humanity,” she said.

A familiar feeling expressed at the meeting was that the mayor should be representing everybody and demonstrating that all people are important.

“This is more than just a proclamation, this is about acceptance, it is about representation," said Alaina Chinowth, a woman who’s been with her wife for 10 years. She noted how her wedding ring represents marriage like everyone else. “It’s about acknowledging that there’s a group of people that exist.

“There are young people who have taken their own lives, who’ve been kicked out of their homes because of what the Bible says,” she added. "A book – a book – that is what parents are dictating their parenting styles on and kicking their children out of their homes and saying they have no place."

Attendees said the mayor’s sentiment will turn people away from wanting to live in Cedar Falls and in Iowa, inflaming hatred they say is present in laws being passed by the Legislature, and leads the LGBTQ community to feel unsafe.

“That memo you dropped is from 1960, you should be ashamed,” said Michael Stout. “That memo threw gasoline on the fire.”

Others noted there should be a separation of church and state while many asked that feelings of love and acceptance be shown toward their neighbors.

“One of the things I really like about the United States is we’re a tapestry and, if you can imagine a tapestry, it’s woven with all colors, all stripes, all kinds and it’s beautiful,” said Byron Plumly. "And so the diversity that we celebrate is marvelous and it gives us keen insight into the richness that we would not have otherwise.

“The only solution is love. We have to ask ourselves what is in my heart and will it allow me to love the diversity that we’re part of,” he added.

Even neighbors who said they had a close relationship with Green turned their back on him after feeling like his sentiments changed their perception of him.

“This proclamation, I think has changed utterly my sense of safety for my family, of my friends,” said Jeremy Schraffenberger, “I don’t feel safe in our community neighborhood anymore, I don’t, because you will be at that picnic. I don’t feel safe and I don’t want my children exposed to this kind of thing.

“I’m ashamed of you and I think you should resign. I do not think your Christian faith should be on the table with your public duties. If it gets in the way, you do not belong in the mayor’s office,” he added.

Only one person, Forrest Dawkins, spoke publicly in favor of the proclamation being denied and in agreement with the mayor. Green also contended he had an email inbox filled with messages from people who have similar feelings toward the issue as him.

