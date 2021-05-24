Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green announces re-election bid

CEDAR FALLS — Two years hasn’t been enough time to accomplish what Mayor Rob Green wants to get done for the city of Cedar Falls. Of course, he acknowledges, that’s what someone running for re-election always says.

“I joke with staff that being mayor is a terminal illness,” Green said in an interview with The Courier last week. “You don’t know how much longer you have left, so you do the best you can.”

An issue that has dogged the city since Green’s time on City Council has been the public safety officer model, which Green has kept a close eye on for years without fully coming out as for or against. If re-elected, he would advocate for at least looking at recertification of public safety officers every few years, he said.

“I’ll still hold that I don’t know if it’s reasonable to expect one person to be able to do what are two separate career fields — law enforcement and fire rescue — successfully, and to be an expert in both fields,” Green said. “From doing ride-alongs with the officers and interacting with them, I know that they have the ability to do it. It’s just the public doesn’t know, right now, if they all are at that level, and they should have that confidence.”