Cedar Falls mayor reaffirms intentions to veto a council measure for first time in 2022

CEDAR FALLS — Mayor Rob Green reaffirmed plans Monday to exercise his veto powers for the first time in 2022 on an ordinance a split City Council officially adopted.

It came on the same night the council also expressed an interest in future discussion on his authority to determine how long appointees to the various boards and commissions may serve.

The council voted 4-3 in favor of the ordinance that will lower its voting threshold from five to four members for overriding Planning and Zoning Commission recommendations of denial for proposed zoning amendments. Councilors Kelly Dunn, Gil Schultz and Simon Harding opposed it on its third and final reading.

The policy was considered prior to the council taking a vote on a proposed amendment that would expand the scope of the public review of site plans eliminated when the new downtown zoning code was adopted last year. Under the new regulations, only city staff looks over and advises developers on their plans.

After the review of plans by the council and commission for brand new buildings in the Urban General, Urban General 2 and Storefront areas in the Downtown Character District was supported, councilor Daryl Kruse suggested floor expansions and residential additions also be included under their purview.

The commission recommended denial of that petition in a split 5-4 vote.

The Urban General, Urban General 2 and Storefront designations mostly cover the properties in the downtown areas along and around State, Main, Washington and Clay streets as well as First to Seventh streets.

Green and some councilors say one reason they’re against it is the timing, with the recently approved ordinance coming at the same point that this amendment is under consideration.

Kruse and three other councilors appear to support the amendment. They’ve been accused by critics of now wanting to change the rules in order to get what they want.

The mayor may veto the ordinance within 14 days of passage. If it is vetoed, he is required by code to explain his reason in writing to the council. Clerk Jacque Danielsen had not received that correspondence as of Wednesday afternoon.

No additional discussion occurred on the item after it had been hashed out in previous public forums.

Also on Monday, Kruse referred discussion on a change of ordinance to address longevity of board and commission appointees to a future committee meeting. The council affirmed referring the issue in a 5-2 vote with Dunn and Harding dissenting.

It’s within the mayor’s power to determine allowable years of service, and Green has decided that nobody should be reappointed if they exceed 20 years on any board or commission. Green said he wouldn’t voluntarily cede the authority, which has been granted by a prior council via ordinance.

Mardy Holst recently left the Planning and Zoning Commission after more than 20 years and was presented with a distinguished service award Nov. 7. He publicly stated during a brief ceremony that departing from the position was his decision.

It’s the second time in recent months that Kruse has raised an issue with the process surrounding board and commission appointments and reappointments.

In other business, the council voted in favor of:

Approving the third and final reading of an ordinance to allow the use of consumer fireworks between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. July 4, with Dunn dissenting. Any additional days of allowed use would be designated by council resolution. The policy would be a change from 2022, the first year fireworks were allowed in Cedar Falls, when the legal windows were set for July 3, 4 and 5.

Accepting the resignation of Mary Carlson from the Visitors & Tourism Board.

Approving Jim O’Loughlin and Lindi Roelofse as members of the Historic Preservation Commission.

Certifying a list of five candidates vying for the new diversity, equity, and inclusion specialist position. The step comes as part of an extension of the job search after the initial posting only attracted one qualified candidate.

Approving agreements associated with the proposed reconstruction of Main Street needed to acquire 1203 Main St., a rental property, for a proposed roundabout at the intersection with 12th Street.

Approving an agreement with The Greg Prothman Company for $5,500 in recruitment services related to hiring a principal engineer. The city has had trouble finding quality candidates in some cases because of the current job market.

Approving an agreement with IFC Studios related to an estimated $45,000 branding project for the Cedar Falls Public Library.