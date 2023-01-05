Cedar Falls mayor presses for Sires to be held accountable for not filling out disclosure form

CEDAR FALLS — Mayor Rob Green argued Tuesday that councilor Dave Sires should be held accountable for declining to fill out a conflict of interest disclosure form, a council policy and general requirement of government officials.

The forms allow the public to understand if an official potentially would benefit from a governmental decision. Councilors will then recuse themselves from voting on items on which they may have a possible bias or financial interest.

It was the first time the disclosures of potential conflicts of interest were intentionally made public. Green added them to the agenda as a “receive and file” item to be voted upon by the governing body.

In other words, councilors were asked to decide whether to acknowledge the forms as the council’s official record. They were included in the accompanying documents given to the council before voting Tuesday. Those also are readily available online.

Even if these forms are not put up for a vote, they still are a public record and could be obtained by anyone who requests them from the city clerk at any time.

Sires defended his decision, stating he’s not a city employee – he’s a representative of the citizens – and doesn’t feel it’s necessary to report his interests to the city administrator and attorney. However, Sires indicated he’s already made those interests known to the elected officials.

“I make my disclosure to the City Council, not to the administrator or the city attorney, because it is the City Council that is the decision making body for the city,” Sires said.

He added that he’s “always glad to disclose if he thinks he has any reason to recuse himself” from a vote because it’s “the honorable thing to do.” He owns businesses in the area and abstained when the council considered a development agreement for a potential storage facility.

Sires did not say publicly why he was recusing himself at the time, but told The Courier it was because of ownership interest in a nearby storage facility.

The other six members filled out the form and Green, in a memo to the council, defined the forms as “a basic safeguard against corruption and self-dealing by government officials, and is a common requirement at all levels of American government.”

Councilor Susan deBuhr, the longest-tenured councilor, initiated the discussion and questioned why the council was considering whether to receive and file the disclosures when in the past no other mayor had asked that to be done.

She said the mayor was “taking a step too far,” despite Green being allowed to use his own discretion to make the public aware of these forms. He ended up sharing his concern about Sires not filling one out.

“Regardless of how a council member feels about whether they should have to or not, or what the authority of the administrator is, you can’t escape the fact that it is a council policy,” Green said.

“Either the council needs to police its members to do so, or remove the policy,” Green added. “You can’t have it both ways. Either you’re going to require it of your members or you’re not. This isn’t an option. It’s not a voluntary activity. It’s a required activity and a policy.”

Councilor Kelly Dunn backed the mayor’s decision, saying the elected leaders talk about wanting “transparency” all the time. She said this is an opportunity to fulfill that promise.

The motion passed 5-2 for the forms to be received and filed, with deBuhr and councilor Daryl Kruse dissenting.

In addition to the council, the mayor, board and commission members, and city employees are asked to fill out the forms. Here’s what elected officials wrote on their forms:

Green – “Civil Air Patrol (Major at Waterloo Airport Squadron).”

Gil Schultz – “None.”

DeBuhr – “Owner, Color Glo.”

Kruse – “None known.”

Dunn – “None.”

Simon Harding – “Possible gigs at CF events.”

Dustin Ganfield – “My wife is a part-time Rec Center employee in the fitness instruction arena.”