Cedar Falls mayor, preservation commission hope Honors Cottage, Alumni House can be saved

CEDAR FALLS – City officials hope to find a way to preserve the Honors Cottage and Alumni House, two historic buildings on the University of Northern Iowa’s campus that are being considered for demolition.

Discussion about the homes, which are more than 100 years old, continued Tuesday night at the Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission meeting, as well as privately between Mayor Rob Green and university officials earlier that same day.

At the public meeting, commissioners weighed the possibility of a business taking over a building and giving it new life, similar to what happened at the old post office, 217 Washington St., when Bike Tech set up shop in the early 2000s.

A “last resort” could be moving the buildings to another property. But officials would need to find a site and come up with funds to relocate them.

A notable drawback would be the buildings being removed from their original context.

According to the university, the two “underutilized” buildings need a combined $1.6 million in maintenance, but officials have questioned whether the repairs are immediately needed.

Julie Etheredge, commission chair, said many people were surprised to find out the buildings were on the chopping block.

“We are losing that history on UNI’s campus,” Etheredge told commissioners. “These would be good examples (of buildings) that we could use to tell a story, and they have multiple significances.”

The commission has limits on what it can accomplish. As Karen Howard, city planning and community services manager, told the commission: “You can’t take any action on your own accord.”

Last month, the Board of Regents voted 8-1 to table a request to raze the former residences at 2401 College St. and 1012 W. 23rd St. The next board meeting scheduled for Feb. 24

UNI history professor Thomas Connors, a former historical preservation commissioner, wrote an opinion piece in The Courier last month explaining the significance of the former president’s house, now the Honors Cottage, and thanked the regents “for providing a window for these voices to be heard.”

“There’s been some feedback on that (column), and some interest from the community,” Connors said. “We have a lead on somebody who would be interested in figuring out a way to preserve them one way or another, either by doing something like was done with the post office — it is tricky because it is on campus — or we could even move them off campus.”

He noted there is talk of turning one building into a place someone could rent for a summer.

Rosemary Beach, the retired longtime executive director of the Cedar Falls Historical Society, spoke in front of City Council on Nov. 15 and urged councilors to recognize how important these buildings are to the city and in understanding the university’s origins.

She noted the cottage served as home to former UNI President Homer Seerley.

“In fact, he died in that house,” she said. “… They’re saying we can’t afford to keep these buildings. That’s up to what the university does, but I think the people of Cedar Falls need to be aware that those two buildings are part of our history – a big part of our history.”

Jesup school board accepts superintendent's resignation Nathan Marting, who has led Jesup Community Schools since 2009, resigned following a special meeting Friday.

The preservation commission considered submitting a “2022 Most Endangered Properties” application to Preservation Iowa for the Honors Cottage, which wouldn’t save the structure, Etheredge said, but would help build support for preserving the buildings among UNI alumni, student groups, and the rest of the community.

The deadline had been extended for Cedar Falls, but it is possible the application won’t come before City Council for submission.

“I’ve obtained UNI’s input regarding this application request, and they shared their significant concerns about the cost and value of preserving the Honors Cottage,” Green said in a text message. “Based on this perspective, I have decided that other approaches should be pursued rather than this application for inclusion of this property on the Preservation Iowa List of Endangered Properties.

“I do hope that the Honors Cottage can somehow be preserved, but also respect UNI’s goal of striving to be a good steward of taxpayer money, as well as seeking to be in the best position to serve students.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.