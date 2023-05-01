CEDAR FALLS – Mayor Rob Green says his Christian beliefs will not allow him to support a request from the city’s Human Rights Commission to designate June as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.

Green contends in a memo his stance was “not made with animosity or a desire to exclude anyone” and noted he’s “committed to serving and supporting all residents, regardless of their backgrounds or beliefs.”

The two-term mayor asked that all recommendations of city boards and commissions be given a “fair hearing,” and that the City Council consider adopting the proclamation on its own at its 7 p.m. meeting Monday inside City Hall, 220 Clay St.

If adopted, Green says he’d eliminate any reference to his office from the declaration, and wouldn’t sign it, asking instead that a councilmember do the honor.

“As a Christian, I believe that every person is created in the image of God, and deserves love, respect, and dignity,” he wrote in the memo to the council. “However, my understanding of the New Testament leads me to believe that God intended marriage to be between one man and one woman; promotion or advocacy of any sexual activity outside those bounds runs counter to the tenets of the Christian faith (particularly as stated in Romans 1:21-27).”

The request came from Chelsie Luhring, the city’s newly hired diversity, equity and inclusion specialist, on behalf of the HRC amidst recent state legislation the body described as “anti- LGBTQIA+.”

The declaration also comes up for a vote because of a policy recommended by Green and unanimously adopted by the council in December after past practice had the mayor unilaterally issuing proclamations.

The Courier reached out to Sonja Bock, commission chair, for comment Thursday. She said it was the first she’d heard about Green’s stance.

“The Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission has been made aware of Mayor Rob Green’s memo on the Pride Month proclamation,” the commission said in a statement Friday. “We as a commission have no comment on Mayor Green’s actual statements. We do want the community as a whole to know we were not informed of the call for a change in procedure in how this proclamation was being handled compared to all previous ones.”

“The HRC will continue our mission of advocating, educating, and creating events that represent inclusion, diversity, and equity. We want everyone to be treated fairly and welcomed without prejudice or boundaries. It is important to our commission that our residents and visitors feel they are treated with respect, and that Cedar Falls is a safe community for everyone to enjoy.”

City policy allows residents, officials and organizations to request a proclamation, which can be adopted by a vote of the council.

For instance, “Low Mow May” was proposed by the mayor last month and adopted by the council in a 4-3 vote, “encouraging Cedar Falls residents to extend the time between mowing from every seven days to every 10 to 14 days to manage landscape in a way that supports pollinators with more flowers.”

Some councilmembers have said they’re not in favor of social issues becoming city business and preferred the HRC’s request not be debated in a public setting. Others feel the mayor made the right call in expressing his beliefs and welcoming the conversation.

Green hopes the discussion is one “small” step toward helping “rebuild our nation’s capacity to advocate passionately and civilly for our viewpoints, and to seek change using the political processes in place.”

City proclamations have no weight in law and merely express public sentiment, the mayor pointed out in his memo. He asked in the memo that all elected officials “set the tone for civility and treat everyone impacted by this important social issue with dignity and respect.”

“We must engage others with empathy and compassion in order to resist stereotyping the ‘other side.’ In the end, we are all still neighbors, and we are all still CEDAR FALLS,” he wrote.

In response to further questioning, Green acknowledged over email he felt the request was appropriate for local government to address, as it’s been done in other Iowa cities, including Waterloo, and felt “for “accountability’s sake” he needed to share why he does not support the proclamation.

He says he “fully” supports the HRC’s right to make such a proposal, and never considered quashing the proclamation “behind the scenes” because of feeling like he’d then be imposing his religious beliefs on others.

“The approach I took is the best compromise I could make, between my competing obligations as a Mayor and as a Christian,” Green wrote. “Usually, there’s no conflict — I’ve made it nearly six years as a public official without an issue like this to spotlight my faith,” Green stated.

“Given my usual transparency and openness, I wanted people to know my reason for not supporting the proclamation, rather than just hiding behind ‘it’s too divisive’ or ‘it’s not time’ or ‘it’s not relevant to the city’ — none of which I believe.”

