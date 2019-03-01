CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown is running for a third term.
Brown was first elected in 2015 after defeating former Mayor Jon Crews in a runoff election.
“Serving as mayor is an honor and a privilege for which I am so grateful. To be instrumental in bringing new business and new jobs is the fulfillment of one of my promises," said Brown in a news release. "Cedar Falls is one of the few cities that can point to tax savings as a result of keen financial management and planned economic growth."
Prior to being mayor, Brown served for six years as a member of the Cedar Falls Board of Education. In his initial 2015 campaign Brown pushed for Cedar Falls to be more aggressive in economic development, according to Courier files.
"We have a wonderful plethora of industry that not only serves Cedar Falls but it serves the world and everywhere in between," Brown said.
Brown wants to continue pushing for development.
"I'm very pleased with working with various stack holders and having the kind of growth we've had economically," Brown said. "That's apparent by a $90 million budget getting passed in 90 seconds because of that process. That's the result of the economic development."
Brown wants to see Cedar Falls expand its involvement with tech sectors.
"We don't necessarily need a Google or Facebook headquartered here, but I would love to peel away some of their high tech divisions where they need the broadband, the reliability, the talent we have around here," Brown said. "That would be very solid development moving forward to keep our economy more diversified."
While Cedar Falls has seen its economy grow recently, it has had push back from some residents on its public safety program.
"It's a council-approved model," Brown said. As of right now a super majority of council members endorse the program. Brown said the program needs to move forward.
"Funding traditional fire departments just is not sustainable in Cedar Falls," he said. "It's the same debate in a different decade."
The community remains safe, he added.
"When fires are down 60 percent over the last 40 years, then I think a serious look needs to be made at weighing the safety of a community and the cost toward it," Brown said.
During Brown's first term, one the biggest floods Cedar Falls has seen struck the town in 2016. He wants to keep the city safe and prepared for a disaster, he said.
"Safety is always first," Brown said. "I was very pleased with how the city handled the 2016 flood, the second highest flood on record."
With record snow in the Cedar Valley that will melt come spring, Brown said he's confident in Cedar Falls levee.
"There's still some good work to be done," Brown said. "We have roughly $1.5 to $2 million in an emergency fund."
So far no one has announced and intent to run against Brown.
Council members Tom Blanford, Susan Debuhr and David Wieland are up for re-election as well, but have not yet announced any plans to run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.