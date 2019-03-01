Try 3 months for $3

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown is running for a third term. 

Brown was first elected in 2015 after defeating former Mayor Jon Crews in a runoff election. 

“Serving as mayor is an honor and a privilege for which I am so grateful. To be instrumental in bringing new business and new jobs is the fulfillment of one of my promises," said Brown in a news release. "Cedar Falls is one of the few cities that can point to tax savings as a result of keen financial management and planned economic growth."

Prior to being mayor, Brown served for six years as a member of the Cedar Falls Board of Education. In his initial 2015 campaign Brown pushed for Cedar Falls to be more aggressive in economic development, according to Courier files. 

“Thanks to our citizens, the council and all of our talented staff, we are making Cedar Falls more than a great place to call home, please join me in my bid to keep up the momentum," Brown said.

