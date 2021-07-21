Cedar Falls Mayor Green's new public safety plan meets criticism from his opponents

CEDAR FALLS -- As part of his campaign for re-election, Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green in early July released his plan for the re-organization of the city's public safety department.
The debate over how best to provide public safety services to the city has been ongoing among both sitting councilors and candidates, and will likely be a talking point in November's city elections as well.
The city has had a paid on-call program that cross-trains employees for both fire and police duties since 2005, but the PSO program is a formalized and expanded version. It theoretically allows for faster response times, more manpower and a reduction in overall public safety cost.
In a blog post on his campaign website, Robgreeniowa.com, Green says there are some aspects of the current Public Safety Officer model that are "great."
"I fully support cross-training and believe our smart and motivated officers have the skill and will to serve ably in that capacity," Green wrote.
But then the mayor goes on to say the current model, first enacted in 2015 and then fully implemented with the elimination of several firefighter positions in 2020, "lacks inherent accountability" that public safety officers are maintaining the proper training to protect the community.
Green proposes five actions, which he plans to bring before the council in January, should he be re-elected, including restoring a firefighter job classification. Green has said several times in the past he doesn't believe a PSO is the equivalent of a full-time firefighter.
He also suggests in his blog that there should be profession-specific physical fitness standards, that the PSO should be a biannual certification and not a job, that the public safety supervisor role should be eliminated and that the Public Safety Director role should be tagged onto the role of fire or police chief, with the determination made of who gets the additional title and duties by the mayor.
All of the five suggestions require city council involvement at some level, up to enacting a change in the city's code, according to Green's blog post. And therein lies the issue for Green's plan. The majority of the city council supports the PSO model, though each of the four council seats up for election -- all occupied by pro-PSO people -- have candidates who oppose it.
Not up for re-election, but challenging Green for his seat as mayor is outspoken anti-PSO, at-large councilor David Sires. In response to a request for comment on Green's plan, Sires submitted one of his own, which calls for separate police and fire departments and the elimination of the Public Safety Director position.
"There are several reasons why having separate Police and Fire departments are superior over the Public Safety Model that the City of Cedar Falls currently has," Sires wrote in a memo to the Courier. "These reasons fall into the categories of cost, efficiency, accountability, mindset and expertise."
Sires writes to get to two separate departments, as mayor he would review and make the necessary job description and staffing changes to support independent police and fire departments, begin rehiring full-time firefighters and return both it and the police department to pre-PSO staffing levels, and eliminate all the PSO positions.
Sires also noted in a text to the Courier that Green's latest plan seems to contradict the mayor's position about the PSO model earlier this year, when he authored a memo to the city council that accompanied a special report of the city's public safety services priorities for the next five years.
"I endorse this special report as a clear roadmap for achieving the long-term success of the 'public safety model,' as described and required by the City Council's Goals and Objectives document," Green wrote in the memo.
Former councilor and mayor pro tem Tom Blanford, who is also running against Green in November's election, noted the same thing in a phone interview with the Courier. Blanford notes that in thanking those involved in the Public Safety special report, Green also wrote that the work done on it developed a "well-designed set of goals and objectives that are ambitious yet achievable."
"This new document seems to take an entirely different view, asserting that the dedicated men and women in the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department can't keep us safe, despite fully endorsing the model five months ago."
Blanford also said that the mayor's plan is long on assertions but short on actual policy recommendations and fails to address the impact on citizens' property taxes. He pointed out what he thinks is a contradiction in Green's plan to eliminate the Public Safety Director position, but then ask the fire and police chiefs to compete each year to earn the appointment of that title.
"It creates an inconsistent vision for a vital department," Blanford said. "I can't imagine trying to plan for the future knowing your senior leadership could change every year."
He also questions why the mayor is unveiling a "new" public safety plan now in the election, when he's been in the office and could've proposed the same changes at any point in the last two years.
Blanford's campaign website does not feature a specific future plan for the PSO model, likely because he was a supporter of it when he served on the council. No leader should ever say a program or initiative can't change, but public safety is only one of a number of critical issues in the race, he said. Others that are just as important are recovery from the pandemic-caused recession, addressing a critical need for workers across many industries, and access to adequate social services, particularly mental health care.
"My goal as Mayor will be to not only keep this community safe, but also ensure that everyone feels safe," Blanford said.