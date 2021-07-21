Cedar Falls Mayor Green's new public safety plan meets criticism from his opponents

Former councilor and mayor pro tem Tom Blanford, who is also running against Green in November's election, noted the same thing in a phone interview with the Courier. Blanford notes that in thanking those involved in the Public Safety special report, Green also wrote that the work done on it developed a "well-designed set of goals and objectives that are ambitious yet achievable."

"This new document seems to take an entirely different view, asserting that the dedicated men and women in the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department can't keep us safe, despite fully endorsing the model five months ago."

Blanford also said that the mayor's plan is long on assertions but short on actual policy recommendations and fails to address the impact on citizens' property taxes. He pointed out what he thinks is a contradiction in Green's plan to eliminate the Public Safety Director position, but then ask the fire and police chiefs to compete each year to earn the appointment of that title.

"It creates an inconsistent vision for a vital department," Blanford said. "I can't imagine trying to plan for the future knowing your senior leadership could change every year."