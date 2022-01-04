Cedar Falls mayor appoints Harding as pro tem for second year in a row

CEDAR FALLS – Mayor Rob Green appointed Councilor Simon Harding mayor pro tempore Monday night for a second year in a row. Two councilors voiced slight objections.

If Green is unable to perform certain duties as mayor, like chairing a City Council meeting, Harding, who began his first council term in 2020, will step into the role.

“I’m honored, and I appreciate it,” Harding, co-owner of a local musical instrument repair shop, said in a telephone interview. “I’ll do my best with the job. Whenever the mayor makes a decision involving you, it’s an honor.”

Having the authority to appoint the pro tempore without council input, Green stood firm on his choice and denied Councilor Daryl Kruse's request he consider someone else at the first meeting of the year.

Kruse and Councilor Susan deBuhr formalized their discontent with Green’s selection by voting against the “receiving and filing” of the Dec. 28 memo communicating the appointment to council.

The other five councilors, including newcomers Gil Schultz and Dustin Ganfield, voted for it.

Kruse and deBuhr questioned the mayor’s decision, alleging Green previously said he’d "rotate" which councilor served in the role.

“About a year ago, we had gotten an email from the mayor saying that you were going to be rotating this position, and I’m curious why you chose not to rotate it,” said deBuhr, the longest serving councilor who began her tenure in 2004.

“I do recall that you did say you were going to rotate the mayor pro tem position so that everybody could get experience and be well-rounded in our views of the city and running the city,” Kruse added. “Something to that effect.”

Green initially said he didn’t recall the email. After acknowledging the councilors’ statements, he neither confirmed nor denied the email, and simply noted: “I didn’t do it. I apologize.”

“I do feel very comfortable with Councilmember Harding as pro tem, however, so I would not look to change that,” Green said.

According to Harding, he had one opportunity last year, when Green wasn’t available, to chair a work session and the committee of the whole and council meetings, on the same day.

Also, he attended a Liberian Association induction ceremony, and Grow Cedar Valley Economic Diversity & Inclusion Conference on behalf of the mayor.

In addition, the pro tem helps interview potential new members interested in serving on the city’s commissions and boards, Harding said.

“The role requires a bit more time than you would think,” he said. “I view pro tem as a supporting role. Whatever the city needs, I’ll do whatever it is to the best of my abilities."

Another responsibility is being next in line to implement the city's Emergency Operations Plan, which he said he never had to take on, but is ready in case a situation, like a natural disaster, were to arise.

Asked about the comments from Kruse and deBuhr, he said, “I don’t mind if they feel that way. I respect their feelings.”

While he couldn’t say whether there was an email from the mayor about “rotating” who serves as pro tem. He said possibly there was one, but it didn't indicate a desire to have it happen every year.

Frank Darrah, a former councilor who was ousted in the November election by Ganfield, served as the pro tem in 2020 -- the first year of Green’s tenure as mayor.

Green began his second two-year term as mayor Monday. He previously noted he was not interested in running for a third term.

