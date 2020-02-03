Cedar Falls man announces bid for House District 60

CEDAR FALLS — Ryan S. Howard of Cedar Falls has announced his candidacy for the District 60 seat in the Iowa House of Representatives as a Republican.

An employee of Deere & Co., Howard said he has more than 15 years of experience in international business, supply chain and manufacturing operations. His career has taken him to more than 20 countries and more than 100 manufacturing facilities.

Howard holds an MBA and a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering, both from Iowa State University. He also completed his Ph.D. in Biblical studies from Louisiana Baptist University.

Howard is active in the community and received several Iowa Governor’s Volunteer Awards. He was also recognized as the 2018 United Way Volunteer of the Year. Howard currently is a youth mentor, supporting the local child care and mental health coalitions, and serving on the Cedar Valley United Way board of directors.

A native of Waterloo, Ryan is running for a seat in House District 60, which includes parts of Cedar Falls, Waterloo, and Hudson. He faces Democrat Dave Williams, who is in his first term.

Williams unseated Republican Walt Rogers for the House District 60 in November of 2018. Rogers had held the seat since 2011.