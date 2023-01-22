Cedar Falls makes available 'tourism activities and economic development services' funding

CEDAR FALLS — The city Friday released its application for tourism and economic development funding, replacing what formally was given out through community betterment grants.

The funds are available to nonprofit and governmental agencies, and must “increase tourism through a one-time project or activity, or (make) significant contributions to and/or promotion of economic development, the creation of quality employment opportunities, and/or increase taxable valuation in Cedar Falls,” said an announcement from the city.

Mayor Rob Green said on his blog that the projects and initiatives “must show to have a clear public purpose.” Back in November, Administrator Ron Gaines shared with the City Council that the change comes as part of guidance from the office of Auditor Rob Sand and warned some groups funded in the past may not be eligible.

The change was formalized by the council Tuesday after it unanimously approved amendments to the municipality’s accounting policies and procedures and purchasing manual.

The city must receive applications by 4 p.m. Feb. 16. All contracts supporting funding are anticipated for council approval in May with funding available for projects/programs from July 1 to June 30, 2024.

The application can be accessed online at bit.ly/CFTAED24.

Eligible requests may include special equipment purchases as well as capital improvements, including new construction, renovation, restoration, and installation of fixtures. Large capital projects generally do not fall within the scope of the funding and should be requested through the city’s annual capital improvement program.

For instance, the Cedar Falls Pickleball Club pushed for what ended up being an estimated $400,000 project to expand the number of courts at Orchard Hill Park. It is fundraising for nearly half the cost.

Applications are reviewed by the economic development committee, consisting of the city staff including the economic development coordinator and visitor & cultural programs manager, as well as the Visitors & Tourism Board. The funds come out of hotel/motel tax revenue.

“I believe that, in past years, the city has dedicated taxpayer funds to initiatives that, while commendable, should instead be funded through private fundraising efforts,” Green wrote as part of his justification for the change.

