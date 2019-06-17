CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls city officials Monday hailed a rating from a national insurance group that kept the city's safety rating at 3, which puts Cedar Falls in the top 3.5% of fire departments in the state of Iowa.
In December, news broke the city could have its rating lowered by the Insurance Service Office or ISO, a third-party organization that determines safety ratings for cities around the United States. ISO ratings impact insurance rates for residential and commercial properties. A higher number can mean higher insurance rates.
ISO held a second evaluation of Cedar Falls Public Safety on its ISO rating after the organization considered lowering its rating to a 4. ISO gave the city a chance to make improvements to retain its level 3 classification. After the re-evaluation, the city maintained its 3 rating, which it has held since 2011.
"We want to make sure we're doing the right thing for the community and we're thrilled with this rating," said Public Safety Director Jeff Olson.
ISO is part of Verisk Analytics, a private corporation that collects data on fire departments and assigns a numerical rating based on a city’s fire suppression capabilities. It is based on a 100-point scale with 10 classifications, a 10 being the worst and a 1 being the best.
The city provided ISO with additional information that wasn't provided more than a year ago. The city submitted the information in February. ISO renews ratings about every five years.
"It took awhile for them to analyze the information and re-evaluate it," said Fire Chief John Bostwick. "It gave us an opportunity to re-evaluate some of the training opportunities and make sure that we were doing the things we needed to do."
When the news of the possible lowered score broke, Scott Dix, Cedar Falls Fire Local 1366 president, accused the city of attempting to withhold the information from its citizens. Dix has frequently criticized the city's Public Safety Officer (PSO) program.
More than four years ago Cedar Falls began cross-training police officers to become public safety officer which has led to discord between city officials and the firefighters union. There are 42 certified PSOs working in the police department and eight PSOs in the fire department. Since September nine firefighters have left with several citing safety concerns as their reason for leaving. Dix has opposed the program, and since becoming president of the firefighters union has worked to prevent more PSOs from being hired. His main goal is for the city to hire more firefighters.
“They’ve changed the actual use of the PSOs,” Dix told The Courier in November. “They were supplemental, auxiliary. Now they’ve simply decided they’re no longer going to hire firefighters.”
ISO surveys more than 1,600 fire departments in Iowa and more than 46,000 fire protection areas across the United States and incorporates nationally recognized standards developed by the National Fire Protection Association, according to a news release from Cedar Falls.
"We're very excited to a be a 3 and in the top 3.5% of fire departments in the state," said Mayor Jim Brown. "My hats off to the staff, Director Olson, Chief (John) Bostwick and other staff that put these numbers together. It's very good what we have, what I consider, the ultimate third party coming in analyzing what we're doing as whole and coming back with that kind of score."
Brown said the rating is a vindication for the city of Cedar Falls after criticism from the public about the Public Safety Officer program the city has implemented since April 2015.
With the addition of PSOs the city has increased its number of firefighters on duty from six to more than 10, Olson said. "(ISO) counts Public Safety Officers," Olson said. "They certainly recognize that increased staffing level."
Bostwick and Olson learned a lot about the process because this was their first time submitting information to ISO. The learning process led to a change in some of Cedar Falls' fire training processes.
ISO pushes cities to use regional training centers, like the one located in Waterloo, he said. "We had opted to do our house burns and didn't go there, well (ISO) said you can get a lot of points for going to the regional training center. So that's something we're going to do annually now."
On June 24, the city will open its Public Safety Building for public tours, a building which acts as the center piece of Cedar Falls' on going Public Safety Model.
"When you have a fire truck parked at that station, like right now we have investigators downstairs, they can jump on a truck and respond to a call, which is something we can't do now," Olson said. "So in my eyes this public safety model is working."
