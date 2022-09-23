 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Falls Main Street reconstruction informational meeting scheduled for Oct. 4

Downtown Cedar Falls

Downtown Cedar Falls when looking south on Main Street.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

CEDAR FALLS -- The community is invited to an informational meeting Oct. 4 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Community Center, 528 Main St., to discuss the future improvements to Main Street.

It will include a formal presentation with updates on the design progress led by Foth Infrastructure & Environment and the proposed reconstruction between Seerley Boulevard and 6th Street.

The meeting will offer opportunities to ask questions about the project. It will have exhibits to illustrate planned improvements along the corridor, and offer information on the anticipated schedule.

