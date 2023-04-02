CEDAR FALLS — Drivers will need to find alternate routes for parts of Main Street that will be closed to through traffic as soon as Monday.

That’s when construction is expected to get underway on a $30 million road project, one of the city’s largest-ever. It will impact traffic for the better part of two years.

Vehicles and pedestrians will not be allowed to drive on the roadway or pass through the intersections between Sixth and Ninth streets as well as 18th and 21st streets for the next three or four months.

The exception will be those who live or who are heading to a business in those areas.

On the north end, detours will direct traffic along First Street (Iowa Highway 57), Hudson Road and Waterloo Road. The south end will see traffic taking Iowa Highway 58 or College Street off East 18th Street and University Avenue.

“It’s a long process, and we just ask that everyone be patient,” said Public Works Director Chase Schrage. “We’ll be working with property owners and business owners, but anyone is welcome to reach out anytime with questions.”

Questions can be directed to the engineering office at (319) 268-5161.

People were given one last opportunity Thursday at City Hall to talk with the city’s engineers and Foth Engineering, the design firm that also played a role in reconstructing University Avenue.

Queries ranged from general topics like the timeline, detours, and what will actually be replaced to specific topics like how construction will impact the Sturgis Falls Parade route and where the lone flashing beacon will be placed for pedestrian crossing.

Some still felt the project was a mistake. Others were looking forward to what was to come.

“I’m excited,” said resident Sarah Gilroy. “Main Street has been needing to be replaced and redone for a long time.”

City officials envision the four-lane corridor becoming safer and more efficient after the reconstruction project turns it into three lanes with one being a turn lane.

Single-lane roundabouts will be constructed at intersections with 12th and 18th streets as well as Seerley Boulevard. Six-foot bike lanes will be added on both sides of the street.

Workers will replace sanitary and storm sewers, water mains, and other infrastructure beneath the roadway, most of which is more than 100 years old.

The traffic signal at Sixth Street will be replaced, despite a push previously by Councilmember Daryl Kruse to convert the intersection into a roundabout.

A “gateway” feature near Seventh Street will be added, and the Seerley Boulevard roundabout island will have a University of Northern Iowa campanile-inspired clock tower feature. Landscaping and streetscaping improvements are planned throughout the corridor.

The City Council awarded the project to Peterson Contractors Inc. in a 4-3 December vote. After years of planning, the cost was much more expensive than originally anticipated. Councilmembers Kruse, Dustin Ganfield and Dave Sires dissented.

“The work is just beginning,” said Schrage. “The real works starts now.”

Workers are beginning at both ends of the thoroughfare’s reconstruction, spanning from the Parkade, to South Main Street near the intersection with University Avenue. They will work their way toward the 18th Street intersection.

Traffic will be able to pass through Main Street with no interruption once construction takes a break for the season between Christmas and next spring.

Work is expected to wrap up by the beginning of 2025 in the area of the future 18th Street roundabout.

