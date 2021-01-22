Cedar Falls lowers tax rate, but residents will still pay more

CEDAR FALLS -- The city is proposing lowering its property tax rate by five cents per thousand dollars of taxable value, but residents will see an increase in their taxes in the next fiscal year because of the state rollback.
Jennifer Rodenbeck, director of finance and business operations, presented her department's proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2022 to the Cedar Falls City Council's committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, proposing a rate of $11.38 per $1,000, a decrease from this year's $11.43 per $1,000.
A public hearing on the budget was set for Feb. 15 on a 6-1 vote, with at-large Councilman Dave Sires dissenting.
Since the vast majority of property in Cedar Falls is residential, and with state residential property rollbacks increasing, residents will actually see an increase on their property tax bills.
The owner of a $100,000 home will go from paying $629.50 in fiscal year 2021 to $641.94 in 2022, a residential increase of 1.98%.
"There's really three factors that go into determining what you have to pay for property taxes: the valuation, the rollback and the tax rate," Rodenbeck told the council. "And really, the only thing the council has control over is the tax rate."
Valuations, or how much a piece of property is worth, are set by Black Hawk County, which did not revalue any property for fiscal year 2022, Rodenbeck said.
The property tax rollbacks, set by the state, "kind of goes up, down every other year" on the residential side, Rodenbeck said.
For FY22, the residential rollback increased from 55.07% to 56.41%.
That means "residential pays more" even with the proposed decrease in the city tax rate, she said, noting residential property accounted for around 75% of Cedar Falls' property, a percentage that is "actually unusual for bigger cities in Iowa."
The commercial and industrial property rollback stayed the same at 90%, so the proposed lower tax rate will decrease those taxes by 0.44%.
For many years, commercial property was taxed at 100%, and when that changed in 2017, the state promised cities it would "backfill" the loss in revenue. For Cedar Falls, that amounts to "just a little under $600,000," Rodenbeck said. But because that can be changed by the Legislature on a whim, the city doesn't rely on it or budget for it.
"If we do get it, we use it for a one-time capital project," she said.
Multi-residential, one of the newer classes of property in Iowa, will eventually be taxed the same as residential property, gradually lowering over an eight-year period. In FY21, that rate was 71.25%, and for FY22 it's 67.5%.
Along with the lower tax rate, that will cause a decrease in multi-residential taxes of 5.68%.
"I think we just have to continue to watch revenue impacts due to COVID," Rodenbeck said.