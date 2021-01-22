Cedar Falls lowers tax rate, but residents will still pay more

The property tax rollbacks, set by the state, "kind of goes up, down every other year" on the residential side, Rodenbeck said.

For FY22, the residential rollback increased from 55.07% to 56.41%.

That means "residential pays more" even with the proposed decrease in the city tax rate, she said, noting residential property accounted for around 75% of Cedar Falls' property, a percentage that is "actually unusual for bigger cities in Iowa."

The commercial and industrial property rollback stayed the same at 90%, so the proposed lower tax rate will decrease those taxes by 0.44%.

For many years, commercial property was taxed at 100%, and when that changed in 2017, the state promised cities it would "backfill" the loss in revenue. For Cedar Falls, that amounts to "just a little under $600,000," Rodenbeck said. But because that can be changed by the Legislature on a whim, the city doesn't rely on it or budget for it.

"If we do get it, we use it for a one-time capital project," she said.

Multi-residential, one of the newer classes of property in Iowa, will eventually be taxed the same as residential property, gradually lowering over an eight-year period. In FY21, that rate was 71.25%, and for FY22 it's 67.5%.