Cedar Falls looks at use-of-force policy for police

CEDAR FALLS — Police use of force in Cedar Falls — what the public safety director called “response to resistance” — seems to be nearly in line with a pledge the mayor is advocating for, the director said in a Monday evening city council work session.

Public Safety Director Jeff Olson presented City Council members with his department’s policies regarding use of force during the virtual work session, noting his department spelled out reasonable as well as unnecessary force in its policies.

“You have scenarios — and quite frankly, a lot of them — where police officers will come upon a scene and meet resistance,” Olson said during the 90-minute meeting. “Just this weekend alone, we had two incidents where people were resisting arrest. ... We teach and we do the best we can with them to react in the most appropriate way.”

The presentation came at the request of Mayor Rob Green, who asked Olson to outline his department’s policies as they related to the “8 Can’t Wait” — eight police-reform metrics that are circulating nationwide in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.