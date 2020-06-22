Cedar Falls looks at use-of-force policy for police

CEDAR FALLS — Police use of force in Cedar Falls — what the public safety director called “response to resistance” — seems to be nearly in line with a pledge the mayor is advocating for, the director said in a Monday evening city council work session.
Public Safety Director Jeff Olson presented City Council members with his department’s policies regarding use of force during the virtual work session, noting his department spelled out reasonable as well as unnecessary force in its policies.
“You have scenarios — and quite frankly, a lot of them — where police officers will come upon a scene and meet resistance,” Olson said during the 90-minute meeting. “Just this weekend alone, we had two incidents where people were resisting arrest. ... We teach and we do the best we can with them to react in the most appropriate way.”
The presentation came at the request of Mayor Rob Green, who asked Olson to outline his department’s policies as they related to the “8 Can’t Wait” — eight police-reform metrics that are circulating nationwide in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
Olson said his department has only had one officer-involved shooting in his 30-plus years, and officers make between 900 and 1,000 arrests per year, about three per day.
He said he believes his hiring process, written policies and extensive training of officers prevents excessive use of force in Cedar Falls, and cautioned council members not to unnecessarily limit officers.
“Ninety-nine percent of them go smoothly, and some of them don’t go smoothly and it’s not the fault of the officers — it’s the resistance,” Olson said. “It gets to a point where sometimes they’re responding to resistance and force has to be used, and they’re not pretty.”
Council member Nick Taiber said his concern wasn’t simple use of force, but whether there was bias behind when force is used.
“Really, what we need to do is to determine whether an individual has some prejudice,” Taiber said.
Council member Frank Darrah wondered if a social worker or mental health professional couldn’t help on some non-emergency calls to help in de-escalation.
“I hope we focus more on the mental health of the individuals we’re working with,” Darrah said. “A lot of times, people don’t have control of their behavior and put officers in situations.”
Council member Simon Harding asked if Olson would consider making it mandatory for officers to report another officer who may be racially profiling, something Olson said was “an excellent idea.”
“It’s everybody who needs to learn and go the extra mile and step up and talk about this,” Harding said.
But will they, council member Mark Miller wondered. Olson thinks they will — in other instances where reporting is mandatory, officers have done so.
“I can’t guarantee you that everything gets reported, but we can certainly create that environment,” Olson said.
