CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will consider an ordinance to prohibit parking on portions of Panther Lane on Monday.
The ordinance comes in response to a survey the city sent to property owners on Panther Lane from the pedestrian bridge to its southern terminus near the University of Northern Iowa campus, according to city documents.
“The response of the survey indicated that the majority does not want a parking restriction placed on Panther Lane,” the staff report states.
The ordinance would restrict parking on the east side of Panther Lane, on the west side of University Avenue to the south leg of Starbeck Circle and on the west side from the south curb line of Starview Drive south for 40 feet.
The council also will view an environmental sustainability report, which details ways Cedar Falls can curb its greenhouse emissions.
“Greenhouse gas emissions from human activity are catalyzing profound climate change, the consequences of which pose substantial risks to the future health, well being and prosperity of our community,” according to the report.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in council chambers at Cedar Falls City Hall. The sustainability report will be reviewed during the council’s committee of the whole at 5:15 p.m.
